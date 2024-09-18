Seagate launches all-new external SSDs for PS5 and PS4

Storage manufacturer Seagate has announced a brand new, officially licensed product for PlayStation owners.

The Seagate Game Drive External SSD for PS5 and PS4 is available to buy right now. As per a Seagate press release, the new drive has options for 1TB and 2TB capacities. The 1TB model comes in at £139.99 (around $189.99), with the 2TB option available at a higher £229.99 (around $304.99).

Players can expect the Seagate Game Drive External SSD to be very console-friendly, with support for USB Type-C 3.2 for high transfer speeds and options for USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C connections. As a result, it looks to be a pretty effective way to store games, screenshots, and captured footage.

As is the case with the best SSDs for PS5, you'll also be able to transfer games to and from the console's internal storage with the Seagate Game Drive External SSD. This can save you from having to delete games entirely, thus avoiding a lengthy re-download process.

In terms of aesthetics, the Seagate Game Drive External SSD - no doubt in part thanks to the official PlayStation licensing - bears the same matte white color scheme as the PS5 console itself. There's also a subtle blue LED strip matching the lighting of the console and DualSense Wireless Controller.

Extra storage for your PS5 and PS4 is always a welcome upgrade. Given that the base console and the PS5 Slim only ship with 1TB of storage, your console is going to fill up fast, especially if you like to install larger titles like Horizon Forbidden West or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Having an extra 1TB or two on hand can save you tons of time in the long run.

It is worth noting that PS5 external SSDs are much faster than traditional external hard drives. However, unlike internal storage options, external SSDs aren't able to run PS5 games themselves. You'll only be able to store them. That said, you'll still be able to both store and run digital PS4 games, making the Seagate Game Drive External SSD a fantastic option for last-gen console owners.

