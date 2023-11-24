You can get a PS5 for just $350 with Target Circle for today only

In a wild turn of events this Black Friday, you can now currently get a PS5 console for just $350 at Target using a Target Circle membership.

This is a Black Friday PS5 deal that is going to sell out so make sure you're quick and follow the steps you have to in order to bag this extraordinary deal. This means that you can save $150 on the price of a PS5 as this deal brings it right down to just $349.99 at Target from its list price of $499.99.

There are a couple of caveats you need to factor in to get this offer, but it's simple enough. You do first have to remember that this is not available for home delivery, so having a local store near to you is going to make this a lot easier. However, if that's in order, all you need to do is follow the link below, hit the 'save offer' button, log into your Target Circle account - or take a few minutes to sign up and create one - then complete the transaction by selecting your preferred or local store to pick your shiny new PS5 up from.

This really is perhaps the most bombastic and outrageous Black Friday gaming deal we've seen this year so far - and it's almost certainly not going to last long at all. And it's only for Black Friday itself too, so act quick!

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deal

PS5 console: was $499 now $349.99 at Target

You must be a Target Circle member to get this price -

To get this deal you'll need to click the 'save offer' button, log into your Target Circle account, then select your local (or preferred) store to pick the PS5 up from - this is because this offer is not available for home delivery. Still, that's a small price to pay for such a mega deal.

Looking to keep your options open when it comes to a new PS5? Then check out the other prices available on the console right now below.

And if you're looking for some discounts for other consoles, then check out the latest Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, Black Friday Xbox Series S deals, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals.