This PS5 deal saves you a whopping AU$121 on the disc edition

Sony PlayStation 5 disc console

Was: AU$799.95

Now: AU$678 at Amazon (save AU$121.95)

Overview: For a while, the PlayStation 5 was an elusive console, as stock issues plagued supply and forced many gamers onto long waitlists to get their hands on one, long after its 2020 launch. However, in 2023 stock has become much more steady, and with it the near 3-year-old console has been picking up some pretty hefty discounts, especially now that bundle versions are also available.

Key features: 4K/120fps gameplay, 3.5GHz 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB RAM, 825GB SSD

Launched: November 2020 (international)

Price history: Nearing its 3-year mark, the PS5 rarely scored a discount in its first few years simply because it didn’t need to – demand was higher than stock due to global shortages for important components. But in 2023 that has thankfully stopped being an issue. Now that the PS5 is readily available, it’s picking up some heavy discounts, having its price drop to the lowest at AU$624 during the eBay Plus weekend back in May 2023. This deal for AU$678 is the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon for the standalone disc console, so it’s a worthy discount if you don’t want to wait for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days or the Black Friday sales later in the year, especially as discounts during these sales events aren’t guaranteed.

Price comparison: JB Hi-Fi: AU$678 | Sony: AU$799.95 | Mwave: AU$769

Reviews consensus: Across the board, reviewers consider the PS5 the best console to buy even in 2023. Combining powerful performance, a massive library of games including PlayStation exclusives, and coming with a DualSense controller – one of the best controllers out there – the PS5 is highly regarded across every review. A standout feature is the PS5’s ability to run compatible games at 4K/120fps on TVs with a HDMI 2.1 port, though the maximum for most games is 4K/60fps which still allows for fantastic gameplay.

TechRadar: ★★★★1/2 | GamesRadar: ★★★★1/2 | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★1/2 | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best gaming console in 2023, Best PS5 games

Buy it if: You want the best games console currently available. With the power offered by the PlayStation 5, the catalogue of games on offer include stunning masterpieces that display highly detailed landscapes and fast gameplay that doesn’t suffer from long load times. Plus, pair the console with a PlayStation Plus subscription and you also unlock a long list of legacy titles compatible with the PS5 as well. Throw in one of the best controllers in the DualSense and you have the recipe for one of the best consoles in 2023.

Don’t buy it if: You hope to use it to play Dolby Vision content. While Dolby Atmos support has finally been added to the PS5, it’s still lacking any for Dolby Vision. Its competitor, the Xbox Series X, has Dolby Vision so it’s a bit of a mystery as to why Sony hasn’t added it in an update for the PS5.