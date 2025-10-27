The PlayStation Portal is my absolute favorite PS5 accessory, and I cannot imagine living without it anymore.
In the two years since it first released, I have been able to get through so much more of my backlog thanks to its remote play capabilities, and have also greatly enjoyed getting stuck into streaming games too, as that functionality has opened up. I simply would not have played as many games or reviewed as many were it not for the Portal.
The only thing that slightly irks me about the PlayStation Portal is the stubborn way it keeps hold of its $200 / £200 price tag.
No longer, though, as you can snag a PlayStation Portal for £190 at EE (was £199). That's the white variant, though the Midnight Black one is also at £190 if that's more your taste.
It's only a nine-pound discount, so why have I highlighted it with a dedicated article? At Amazon UK the white PS Portal has only been lower than £190 three times in the past year - and one of those times was for an hour on December 21! The Midnight Black variant has only ever been below £190 once too, and that was back in July.
I know this is only a small saving, but seeing as we hardly ever get any discounts on the device, it's still worth taking note of ahead of Black Friday - and especially so as we enter gifting season. EE has got the Midnight Black variant down to the same price, too. I've included a bunch of links below for the latest US prices, but they do not make for good deal-hunting, I'm afraid.
Price check: £197.99 at Amazon | £194.99 at Amazon (Midnight Black) | £199.99 at PS Direct | £199.99 at PS Direct (Midnight Black) | £209.99 at PS Direct (30th Anniversary) | £199.99 at Argos | £199.99 at Argos (Midnight Black) | £199 at Very | £199.99 at Very (Midnight Black)
US price: $199.99 at PS Direct | $199.99 at PS Direct (Midnight Black) | $199 at Amazon | $199 at Amazon (Midnight Black) | $199 at Walmart | $199 at Walmart (Midnight Black) | $199.99 at Best Buy | $199.99 at Best Buy (Midnight Black)
Might this go lower over Black Friday? Maybe, But with the Portal, I also just wouldn't be surprised if it simply held its normal price tag over the traditional sales period - which makes this price tag a little more tempting as one to just jump on and not look back from.
The PlayStation Portal has very much found its audience and niche since it came out, and by beefing out the game streaming options for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers has offered far more than the simple (but excellent) remote play option that is at its heart.
See below for the latest price of the PlayStation Portal if you're outside of the US or the UK.
