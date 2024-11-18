Save an absolute killing on PlayStation Store gift cards and PS Plus with these unmissable early Black Friday deals
Listen up PlayStation gamers, there are some absolutely cracking PS Store and by extension PS Plus deals in the UK right now.
You can secure a mega 15% off a wide range of PlayStation Store Gift Cards at ShopTo. This includes £20 cards for just £17, or £100 for only £85. No matter how much you want to top up, this is a great opportunity to do so for less.
We're expecting Black Friday PS5 deals go live over the next few days, so now is the time to top up if you want to save the absolute most on any reduced games. To give a quick example, a game that is discounted to just £40 would only cost £34 when you pay with these gift cards - helping you squeeze out the most possible value from your purchases.
Of course, your PS Store balance can also be used to pay for your PS Plus membership and therefore secure a nice little discount there.
This £50 gift card should have you covered for the vast majority of games or a good few months of PlayStation Plus. At 15% off, this is a great way to top up your account ahead of the Black Friday game discounts.
This is a great option if you only want a little boost to your digital wallet. The £3 saving is nothing to sniff at, especially if you intended to top up for the holidays anyway.
Substantial discounts on PlayStation Store gift cards and PS Plus are quite rare, only popping up a couple times a year. It's always good to jump on them when they become available, as there's no saying when they will come back.
If you want to use these gift cards for your PS Plus membership, then here's a quick recap of how much you will need. 12 months of PS Plus Essential costs £59.99. 12 months of PS Plus extra is then £99.99 while 12 months of the most expensive tier, Premium, is £119.99.
- PS Store £20 credit: now just £17 at ShopTo
- PS Store £40 credit: now just £34 at ShopTo
- PS Store £50 credit: now just £42.50 at ShopTo
- PS Store £70 credit: now just £59.50 at ShopTo
- PS Store £100 credit: now just £85 at ShopTo
- PS Store £120 credit: now just £102 at ShopTo
- PS Store £150 credit: now just £127.50 at ShopTo
- PS Store £200 credit: now just £170 at ShopTo
These are some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals yet, but don't worry if you're outside of the UK. Our deal-finding robots have tracked down the best PlayStation Plus deals in your region, no matter where you live below.
