Picking up a PS5 bundle deal is the perfect way to save on the latest games this Black Friday – there are discounts on EA Sports FC 26, Battlefield 6, and more
NBA 2K26, additional controllers and more, all included in these superb PS5 bundles
Eager to pick up a new PS5? Well, bundles can offer significant savings, especially ones that include copies of newer games and even additional controllers.
Right now, you can grab the PS5 Slim Digital Edition EA Sports FC 26 bundle for just £399 (was £485.99) at Very, a saving of over £85. Similarly, there's a bunch of other UK PS5 bundles that throw in games like Battlefield 6 and NBA 2K26.
If you're looking for a PS5 with a disc drive, you can grab a bundle that includes EA Sports FC 26 and Battlefield 6 for just £509 (was 595.98). Very definitely seems to be the best place to check for PS5 bundle deals during Black Friday currently, as there's also the PS5 Disc Console with EA Sports FC 26 and an additional controller for just £504 (was 595.98). This is perfect for those who want to play EA Sports FC 26 alongside a pal in splitscreen multiplayer.
Then there's this PS5 Disc Console with NBA 2K26 for £479. The John Lewis deal adds the game essentially for free, given that the RRP of the console is £479.99.
The best PS5 bundle deals today
This PS5 Slim bundle nets you the console, a controller, and a copy of the latest EA Sports FC game to play right out of the box. Best of all there's a saving of over £85, meaning you'll have more to send on other games for your shiny new console.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2943&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopto.net%2Fen%2Fps5hw103-playstation5-digital-edition-825gb-ea-spo-p1194010%2F" target="_blank"><strong>ShopTo - £429.85<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-5-digital-edition-ea-sports-fc-26-bundle-ps5&sref" target="_blank"><strong>The Game Collection - £429.95<strong> | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fplaystation-5-digital-edition-model-group-slim-console-with-dualsense-controller-white-and-ea-sports-fc-26-bundle%2Fp114408211" target="_blank"><strong>John Lewis - £429<strong> | <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lSfdj/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fdirect.playstation.com%2Fen-gb%2Fbuy-consoles%2Fplaystation5-digital-edition-console-825-gb-ea-sports-fc-26-bundle%3Femcid%3Dpa-co-521088%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D22294411853%26gbraid%3D0AAAAADtLsqxoR-Z7AYB26A1qpBqek0QPD%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwvJHIBhCgARIsAEQnWlA8HVNqu3Li6i4nh3ntKhXAt6FpnmGf21AnFIXfqez5G4BIbo2VX9MaAjvGEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank"><strong>PS Direct - £429.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7797505?clickSR=slp:term:ps5%20slim%20digital%20edition:2:83:2" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £429.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-digital-edition-and-ea-sports-fc-26-bundle-10292508.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £429<strong>
If you would rather go for the console that comes with a disc drive, as well as an additional controller, this deal is unrivaled. You'll be able to play against pals in splitscreen right off the jump. This is the best saving I've seen on a PS5 bundle leading up to Black Friday.
Once again, this deal comes from Very and bundles in the disc version of the PS5 alongside EA Sports FC 26 and Battlefield 6. That's two of the best PS5 games released this year, all in one bundle.
While this special offer at John Lewis isn't discounted per se, it does include the PS5 Disc Console and NBA 2K26 for the same price of just the console's RRP. You can also choose to order from the sites below, who are running similarly priced offers.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2943&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopto.net%2Fen%2Fps5hw101-playstation-5-console-nba-2k26-bundle-ps5-p1192986%2F" target="_blank"><strong>ShopTo - £479.85<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-5-console-nba-2k26-bundle-ps5&sref" target="_blank"><strong>The Game Collection - £479.95<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7739642?clickSR=slp:term:ps5%20bundles:5:9:1" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £479.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-console-and-nba-2k26-bundle-10291015.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £479
EA Sports FC 26 was released earlier this year, so you'll be getting a significant saving by picking it up as part of a PS5 bundle. The game is a real high point when compared to the last few iterations, and in our EA Sports FC 26 review, we called it "a veritable smorgasbord of well-refined modes, improved gameplay mechanics, and never-better player likenesses."
Similarly, NBA 2K26 is the best entry in the series in quite some time. In our NBA 2K26 review, we said that "the way NBA 2K26 knits together its vast array of online and offline modes now makes for some of the best on-court action the series has ever seen."
Not in the UK? Check the list below to see all the best deals on PS5 consoles and bundles in your region.
You can also read on for other console recommendations.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.