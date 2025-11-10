Eager to pick up a new PS5? Well, bundles can offer significant savings, especially ones that include copies of newer games and even additional controllers.

Right now, you can grab the PS5 Slim Digital Edition EA Sports FC 26 bundle for just £399 (was £485.99) at Very, a saving of over £85. Similarly, there's a bunch of other UK PS5 bundles that throw in games like Battlefield 6 and NBA 2K26.

If you're looking for a PS5 with a disc drive, you can grab a bundle that includes EA Sports FC 26 and Battlefield 6 for just £509 (was 595.98). Very definitely seems to be the best place to check for PS5 bundle deals during Black Friday currently, as there's also the PS5 Disc Console with EA Sports FC 26 and an additional controller for just £504 (was 595.98). This is perfect for those who want to play EA Sports FC 26 alongside a pal in splitscreen multiplayer.

Then there's this PS5 Disc Console with NBA 2K26 for £479. The John Lewis deal adds the game essentially for free, given that the RRP of the console is £479.99.

The best PS5 bundle deals today

EA Sports FC 26 was released earlier this year, so you'll be getting a significant saving by picking it up as part of a PS5 bundle. The game is a real high point when compared to the last few iterations, and in our EA Sports FC 26 review, we called it "a veritable smorgasbord of well-refined modes, improved gameplay mechanics, and never-better player likenesses."

Similarly, NBA 2K26 is the best entry in the series in quite some time. In our NBA 2K26 review, we said that "the way NBA 2K26 knits together its vast array of online and offline modes now makes for some of the best on-court action the series has ever seen."

Not in the UK? Check the list below to see all the best deals on PS5 consoles and bundles in your region.

You can also read on for other console recommendations.