One of the best PS5 headsets hits an all-time lowest price in early Prime Day deal

Amazon is currently offering the historic lowest-ever price on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P ahead of its coveted Prime Day sales tomorrow.

Right now, you can get your hands on the stellar SteelSeries Arctis 7P, which is one of the best PS5 headsets, for only $149.99 (was $179.34) for a 16% discount. It's a full $5 cheaper than the previous cheapest rate which was $154.29, so you're getting the best deal seen to date here.

We adored the original SteelSeries Arctis 7P in our four 4-star review stating that: "Built specifically for Sony’s next-generation hardware, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P works wonders for the intended console". Specifically, the 24-hour battery life, noise-canceling microphone, and 3D audio support combined with the build quality and comfort for under $150 make this PS5 headset one you won't want to miss out on.

This is just a taste of what we're expecting from the upcoming Prime Day gaming headset deals when they officially kick off tomorrow. However, there's no guarantee that this discount will hang around until then, so if it's been on your radar for a while, we advise striking sooner rather than later. The Prime Day gaming deals are sure to be immense this week and we're covering everything you need to know.

Today's best PS5 headset deal in the US

SteelSeries Arctis 7P: was $179.34 now $149.99 at Amazon

Save 16% - Coming in at just under the $150 mark, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P has never been cheaper than this. It's an excellent headset specifically geared around the PS5 and one that we can strongly recommend at this cheaper rate.



Today's best PS5 headset deal in the UK

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P+: was £175 now £145.96 at Amazon

Save 17% - Over in the UK, you can knock a fair chunk of change off of the newer SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P+ variant. It isn't quite the cheapest rate it has sold for, however, it is one of the cheapest prices of the year so far. We loved this model even more, giving it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review earlier this year.



More of today's best PS5 headset deals

Interested in more offers on PS5 headsets this side of Prime Day? Look no further. Our price comparison technology pulls through all the current and deepest discounts it can find on some of our favorite models where you're based.

We recommend keeping a close eye on tomorrow's Prime Day PS5 deals for more on Sony's latest console as well as the Prime Day video game deals for offers on software, too. What's more, the Prime Day gaming chair deals could score you a seat at a price that's hard to argue against.