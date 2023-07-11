I review PS5 SSDs for a living and these are the best Prime Day deals I've seen

If you're in the market for a cheap PS5 SSD this Prime Day then you'll know it can be an overwhelming place if you don't know where to start. I have reviewed many of the best SSDs for PS5 and believe that now is the best time to consider a Gen 4 NVMe drive for your console because they are at historically low prices.

For a start, it's now entirely possible to find a 2TB PS5 SSD under $100 which was previously unimaginable just mere months ago. Fast forward to the ongoing Prime Day PS5 SSD deals and we're graced with the cheapest-ever rates on both 1TB and 2TB models from the most established brands. This is due in part to the unveiling and adoption of Gen 5 SSDs which are now being used in high-end gaming PCs, making the PS5 storage expansion ideal halfway through 2023.

The most competitive thing about these PS5 SSD deals is that there are a fair few hovering around the $100 / £100 mark in 2TB configurations, with 1TB falling nearer to the $60 / £60 mark as I predicted ahead of the sales. The best offers on display so far have to be the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB for only $99 (was $160) for its lowest-ever price. Equally as competitive is the excellent Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB for just $109.99 (was $210) for just shy of 50% off.

There are also savings on 1TB models worth your attention, too, as with the tremendously versatile Corsair MP600 LPX Pro for $67.99 (was $75) which are hard value propositions to argue against. At these rates, I absolutely recommend considering upping your budget to a 2TB variant if you can as you're more than doubling the available storage in your console for some of the best PS5 games available in the PS Plus Game Catalog or installing from discs.

The best PS5 SSDs available this Prime Day so far

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB: was $75 now $67.99 at Amazon

Save 9% - While it's only a minor discount on the surface, this PS5 SSD deal marks a rare time that a well-known drive comes in under the $70 mark being one of the cheaper rates we've seen to date. We absolutely love the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX, giving it a near-flawless 4.5-star review. Considering the price cut, this is the must-buy 1TB model to beat. UK price - £70.99 (was £100)



Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $160 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save 38% - Let's not mince words, this could very well be the definitive PS5 SSD deal of the two-day sales event. We haven't seen a 2TB PS5 SSD from an established brand under $100 before, let alone one with a perfect 5-star review. Given the saving, there's little better you could do today. UK price - £120.79 (was £160.79)



XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB: was $210 now $109.99 at Amazon

Save 48% - The massive discount on the XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB makes it an easy recommendation for those wanting a viable alternative to the Samsung 980 Pro at a similar price point. We found in our 4.5-star review that this model actually outperformed many flagship Gen 4 models when inside the PS5. UK price - £85.98 (was £110)



Nextorage PS5 SSD 2TB: was $230 now $111.83 at Amazon

Save 51% - At better than half price, the Nextorage PS5 SSD is a bargain given just how excellent the sequential performance is combined with the stellar heatsink. Premium Japanese engineering has ensured one of the most reliable PS5 SSDs to date. In our testing, we've found this one to truly deliver at the maximum cap of what's possible from Gen 4 M.2 right now. 4TB price - $258.62 (was $550)



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If you're after even more PS5 SSD deals then you're in the right place.

