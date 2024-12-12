Hurry! UK shoppers can still get a discounted PS5 at PlayStation Direct, but there's only a few hours left of the sale

Sony finally released the PS5 Pro last month, but if you're not ready to take the leap and buy the pricier mid-generation console, these limited-time PS5 deals might be right up your alley and perfect for a late Christmas present.

Right now you can buy the PS5 Slim for £414.99 (was £479.99) and the PS5 Digital Edition for just £324.99 (was £389.99) at PlayStation Direct.

Those aren't the only deals, though. The retailer is also offering a PS5 Slim bundle with two DualSense Wireless Controllers for £464.99 (was £529.99) and a PS5 Digital Edition bundle with two DualSense controllers for £374.99 (was £439.99).

Black Friday might be over, but these limited-time offerings are great if you're not prepared to invest in a PS5 Pro, saving you £65 per deal.

Today's best PS5 console deals

The PlayStation 5 is the best current-gen console you can buy right now, offering up to 4K/120fps support across a ton of great games, an ultra-high speed SSD, as well haptic feedback support and adaptive triggers thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller.

The PS5 Digital Edition is also a great disk0less alternative, a cheaper version of the 2020 console, complete with identical specs. However, you'll miss out on the 4K Blu-ray disk tray that would let you watch some compatible movies.

If you're on the fence about which console to grab, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition buying guide, along with our list of the best PS5 deals for October 2024.

You can also check in with our PS5 Pro buying guide if you're considering an upgrade.