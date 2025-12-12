If you missed out on the big Black Friday PS5 price cuts or are returning to the market for more action, then Currys has you covered with a discount code that can bag you 10% off PS5 consoles and bundles.

Simply by adding the code PLAYSTATION10, you can get a PS5 Slim Digital Edition right now for just £386.10. Not quite as low as those bombastic prices from a couple of weeks back, but this is still excellent value for money and especially so just before Christmas.

• Browse all of Currys PS5 consoles here

The code extends throughout the retailer's PS5 listings too, and means you can take a great big chunk off the PS5 Pro. That can now be yours for just £620.10 (was £689). That's a very welcome discount on a premium machine, and is perfect for anyone looking to embrace the best PS5 visuals this Christmas time.

You can see both these deals and a few more below.

Save 10% on PS5 consoles and bundles at Currys

Save 10% (£68.90) PS5 Pro: was £689 now £620.10 at Currys
If you've no interest in the EA Sports FC 26 game, then the PS5 Pro on its own is still subject to that 10% discount and is perfect for those looking to upgrade this month.



The PS5 is our overall pick for anyone looking for the best gaming console right now. It's a powerful machine offering immersive and fantastic experiences, while also offering its own unique controller features, in the form of Adaptive Triggers and haptic feedback.

However, if you're looking for the most powerful beast going, then we can also attest to the quality and performance of the PS5 Pro. This is a beast of a machine that can offer even more graphical fidelity and high performance, particularly when teamed with a 120Hz-capable display.