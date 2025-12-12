If you missed out on the big Black Friday PS5 price cuts or are returning to the market for more action, then Currys has you covered with a discount code that can bag you 10% off PS5 consoles and bundles.
Simply by adding the code PLAYSTATION10, you can get a PS5 Slim Digital Edition right now for just £386.10. Not quite as low as those bombastic prices from a couple of weeks back, but this is still excellent value for money and especially so just before Christmas.
• Browse all of Currys PS5 consoles here
The code extends throughout the retailer's PS5 listings too, and means you can take a great big chunk off the PS5 Pro. That can now be yours for just £620.10 (was £689). That's a very welcome discount on a premium machine, and is perfect for anyone looking to embrace the best PS5 visuals this Christmas time.
You can see both these deals and a few more below.
Save 10% on PS5 consoles and bundles at Currys
Read moreRead less▼
This is a superb deal on a PS5 console that comes with a game to boot - and one of the biggest games in the world, no less! 10% off might not bring it down to Black Friday levels, but this is one of the best and cheapest PS5 deals going anywhere right now.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for the best deal on a disc edition PS5, then the same EA Sports FC 26-inclusive bundle on that console is hard to ignore. A sweet 10% off makes it very attractive.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for something that'll maximise your, or a Fortnite fan's, first steps into the battle royale game, then this bundle is the one to go for. Especially so with that sweet 10% discount.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
The powerful PS5 Pro console is the machine to go for if you're a power user, PlayStation enthusiast, or simply want the most performant machine and best graphics going.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
If you've no interest in the EA Sports FC 26 game, then the PS5 Pro on its own is still subject to that 10% discount and is perfect for those looking to upgrade this month.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
The PS5 is our overall pick for anyone looking for the best gaming console right now. It's a powerful machine offering immersive and fantastic experiences, while also offering its own unique controller features, in the form of Adaptive Triggers and haptic feedback.
However, if you're looking for the most powerful beast going, then we can also attest to the quality and performance of the PS5 Pro. This is a beast of a machine that can offer even more graphical fidelity and high performance, particularly when teamed with a 120Hz-capable display.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.