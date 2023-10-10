5 of our top picks for PS5 SDD have had their prices slashed as part of the Prime Day deals
These Prime Day PS5 SSD deals are well worth a look
Thanks to the ever-increasing size of video games, we're always on the lookout for new deals on the best PS5 SSDs, and the Amazon Prime Day PS5 often comes up with the goods for those looking to beef up their PS5 storage capacity.
2023 has been a fantastic year for gaming, but, between Diablo 4, Final Fantasy 16, and Baldur's Gate 3, my PS5's poor, overworked SSD has become rather cramped of late. Fortunately, with the advent of Amazon's 'Big Deal Days' and the next wave of Prime Day PS5 SSD deals, it looks as though we'll all be able to save a buck or two on some of the best PS5 accessories.
When it comes to PS5 SSDs, there are deals on a wide range of different products, but it just so happens that five of our top picks are heavily discounted.
The reliable and high-end Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB PS5 SSD is at its lowest-ever price right now, clocking in at $138 over at Newegg - well worth considering if you're looking to squeeze out the maximum value and performance for your money.
That said, if you're looking for a more sizeable SSD that'll truly help you dispense with your storage woes, the Nextorage Japan 4TB Internal SSD promises a top-end solution that offers excellent performance alongside a highly reliable heat distribution system. Coming in at $229.99 at Amazon (was $349.99), the Nextorage offers impressive value for money that you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.
With a couple more picks of our favorites below - including the superb, premium Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD for just $129.99, and the smart PNY XLR8 kit which comes with its own bespoke PS5 heatsink solution that's down to just $83.98 - there's plenty to choose and plenty worth highlighting this week - many of which rank amongst some of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals on offer at the moment. Read on to find out more.
Best PS5 SSD deals today
Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB: $138.00 at Newegg
Save $88 - Despite Amazon offering the SSD at its lowest-ever price, the Kingston Fury Renegade 2TD PS5 SSD is going for $88 below its usual Amazon.com price at Newegg. This reliable, high-performance hardware sets a gold standard for SSDs, offering a pleasing combination of performance and affordability.
Price check: Amazon - $145.90 | Walmart - $158.81
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink:
was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - This incredibly fast mid-range PS5 SSD is one of our favorite heatsink-inclusive models. Though not at its lowest-ever price, the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD offers great value for money, providing a durable and long-lasting storage solution that you can really put through its paces.
Price check: Newegg - $129.99| Walmart - $129.99
Western Digital 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5:
was $299.99 now $129.90 at Amazon
Save $170 - Perhaps the best officially licensed PS5 SSD, the Western Digital 2TB SN850 NVBMe SSD promises lightning-fast transfer speed, now at an extremely competitive price. Sitting at its lowest-ever cost, this well-built SSD will seamlessly integrate with your PS5 setup, even if it does run a little hot.
Price check: Newegg - $129.99 | Walmart - $162.54
Nextorage Japan 4TB Internal SSD:
was $349.99 now $229.99 at Amazon
Save $120 - This enormous saving on one of the best heavy-duty PS5 SSDs on the market absolutely isn't one to miss out on. With its powerful heatsink and robust design, the Nextorage Japan 4TB Internal SSD is a great choice for anyone looking for a larger storage solution this Prime Day. It may be slower than some of the highest-end models, but, when it comes to reliability, this sturdy card won't quit.
Price check: New Egg - $229.99
PNY XLR8 SSD 1TB with Heatsink:
was $107.98 now $83.98 at Amazon
Save $24 - Specially designed for PS5, the PNY XLR8 SSD 1TB SSD offers a highly efficient heatsink, specially designed to diffuse excess heat efficiently and safely in tandem with your PS5's own systems. While not at its lowest-ever price, this SSD is excellent value for money and makes for an excellent storage solution on the more affordable end of the scale.
Price Check: Unavailable at Walmart, Bestbuy or Newegg
If you're in the market for a new PS5 SSD, you'll have a hard time finding better deals than those above. For those looking for a bird's eye view, however, our deal tracking software is on the case. Look below to see some more of the best prices going on PS5 SSDs no matter where you are.
Looking to get the most out our your PS5? Check out our guides to the best PS5 headsets and the best PS5 controllers.
