PS Plus members can now get 5% off select PS direct purchases in the UK

This includes ongoing PS5 bundle deals, making for some great savings

Sony says the discount is available on "a limited trial basis" until March 31, 2027

PlayStation Plus members can now secure an extra 5% off at PS Direct in the UK in the lead up to Black Friday.

It might not sound like the most significant discount, but there are some major savings to be had when it's combined with existing offers on the storefront.

You can see some of my personal picks below.

This 5% extra saving seems to be a new PS Plus perk and is currently on offer to members with an active subscription in the UK. There doesn't seem to be a US equivalent right now, though that might change in the future.

Sony states that the discount is available on "a limited trial basis" until March 31, 2027. The 5% offer is applied automatically at checkout if you're eligible, though it does not apply to pre-order products or leasing plans.

Is this Sony's attempt to compete more aggressively with UK retailers, many of which offer significant console discounts throughout the year?

It seems so, and if this initiative is successful it could roll out to other regions soon.

