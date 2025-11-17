PS Plus members can save 5% on 'select' purchases ahead of Black Friday – these are the bundles you should be getting
Bag rare discounts with PS Plus
- PS Plus members can now get 5% off select PS direct purchases in the UK
- This includes ongoing PS5 bundle deals, making for some great savings
- Sony says the discount is available on "a limited trial basis" until March 31, 2027
PlayStation Plus members can now secure an extra 5% off at PS Direct in the UK in the lead up to Black Friday.
It might not sound like the most significant discount, but there are some major savings to be had when it's combined with existing offers on the storefront.
You can see some of my personal picks below.
PS Plus members can save an extra 5% on this brilliant value EA Sports FC 26 bundle, taking the price down to just £408.49 at PS Direct. In the box you get a PS5 Slim Digital Edition console and a copy of the popular footie game - the perfect holiday gift.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2943&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopto.net%2Fen%2Fps5hw103-playstation5-digital-edition-825gb-ea-spo-p1194010%2F" target="_blank"><strong>ShopTo - £429.85<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-5-digital-edition-ea-sports-fc-26-bundle-ps5&sref" target="_blank"><strong>The Game Collection - £429.95<strong> | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fplaystation-5-digital-edition-model-group-slim-console-with-dualsense-controller-white-and-ea-sports-fc-26-bundle%2Fp114408211" target="_blank"><strong>John Lewis - £429<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7797505?clickSR=slp:term:ps5%20slim%20digital%20edition:2:83:2" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £429.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-digital-edition-and-ea-sports-fc-26-bundle-10292508.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £429<strong>
This is the lowest-ever price we've seen on this shiny limited edition gold Ghost of Yotei console bundle. It includes a copy of the game and a special limited edition PS5 Slim with a matching DualSense Wireless Controller.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7750638?clickSR=slp:term:ghost%20of%20yotei:3:27:1"><strong>Argos - £519.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dghost%2520of%2520yotie%2520gold"><strong>Currys - £519<em>
It's become increasingly hard to find stock of this highly sought after limited edition PS5 Slim Digital Edition console, but it's still hanging around at PS Direct. You can also save 5% with PS Plus, netting you an incredibly rare discount.
This 5% extra saving seems to be a new PS Plus perk and is currently on offer to members with an active subscription in the UK. There doesn't seem to be a US equivalent right now, though that might change in the future.
Sony states that the discount is available on "a limited trial basis" until March 31, 2027. The 5% offer is applied automatically at checkout if you're eligible, though it does not apply to pre-order products or leasing plans.
Is this Sony's attempt to compete more aggressively with UK retailers, many of which offer significant console discounts throughout the year?
It seems so, and if this initiative is successful it could roll out to other regions soon.
