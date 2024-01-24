Palworld Sulfur locations and how to farm it faster

What is Palworld? (Image credit: Pocketpair) Palworld is a survival game with Pokémon-like catching and battling mechanics built in. The key difference is that the monsters, or Pals, can use weapons and be assigned to help work in your Bases. Defeating Pals will drop resources like Wheat and Leather, which can then be used for base building.

Palworld Sulfur is a resource that's seriously useful once you get your Base to a decent level. Not only is it quite hard to find, but keeping your stocks high will be difficult, as you'll rarely find deposits close enough to each other to warrant a new Camp build.

Different mining outcrops drop different resources in Palword, the new survival game that's already taking the Steam Charts and Game Pass by storm. Sulfur is quite tricky to track down, given that it only spawns in certain parts of the open world, but you can seriously speed things up by bringing the right Tools and Pals along with you, and by knowing where to look, of course.

Here's how to get Sulfur in Palworld, including some tips on farming Sulfur at a faster rate, to make the most of your time and the durability of your pickaxes. We'll also detail some of the things that you can do with Sulfur once you've collected a good amount.

How to get Sulfur in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

To get Sulfur in Palworld, you'll need to go after specific deposits found in the open world. They can be recognized by their yellow coloring, as shown in the image below:

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

The easiest way to get Sulfur in Palworld is to head to the Desert biome. This is found to the Northwest of the default starting area. Be careful when entering the desert, there's plenty of high-level Pals and even heat damage.

The main thing to be aware of when farming Sulfur in the desert, is that you'll need some heat resistance to shield yourself. Unlock the Heat Resistant Pelt Armor and wear it on your mining trips.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pocketpair) (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Another way to get Sulfur is to head into Dungeons. Our first Dungeon appeared to the North of a small settlement. You can see this on the map below. Head into a dungeon and look for yellow Sulfur deposits. Be aware that there may be Syndicate enemies around, however.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pocketpair) (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Once you've tracked down Sulfur deposits, just use your Pickaxe to mine them. Deposits tend to have two parts before they break completely. Be aware that your inventory will fill up very quickly as you mine, so it's best to stick close to a Fast Travel point that you can use to transfer your Sulfur back to Base.

Palworld Sulfur Farming tips

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

To farm Sulfur in Palworld, you'll want to bring a Metal Pickaxe to break down deposits more quickly. You can make them with Ingots, Wood, and Stone at a crafting bench. After that, take a look at the right Pals to bring with you. Cattiva is a great choice early on, as having them in your party will increase your Carry Capacity.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

For Pals that'll actually help you mine Sulfur, go out to the Desert Biome (where you'll find Sulfur anyway) and catch yourself a Digtoise. This Pal has level 2 mining skills and will assist you when breaking Sulfur deposits.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Building camps around Sulfur deposits can be a bit difficult. For one, they tend to be spaced quite far apart, meaning your camp's boundaries might not overlap with multiple spots. Camp building is much more effective when mining Palworld Ore for this reason, so try to note where you find Sulfur, and unlock Fast Travel as close as possible. You can also consider putting points into your Weight rating. This will mean fewer trips back to your Base.

What is Sulfur used for in Palworld?

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

You'll need Sulfur to craft Gunpowder in Palworld. This is when things start escalating somewhat, as you give ammo and weaponry to your Pals, taking down bosses and Syndicate members. It'll all become very dependent on Gunpowder eventually, so make sure to collect as much Sulfur as you can, early on.

That's how to get Sulfur in Palworld. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on getting Palworld Nails. Elsewhere, there's more monster-catching fun to be had in our best Pokemon games list.