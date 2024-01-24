Palworld Ore locations and how to farm it faster

What is Palworld? (Image credit: Pocketpair) Palworld is a survival game with Pokémon-like catching and battling mechanics built in. The key difference is that the monsters, or Pals, can use weapons and be assigned to help work in your Bases. Defeating Pals will drop resources like Wheat and Leather, which can then be used for base building.

Palworld Ore is an essential resource that can be mined from deposits. It's relatively easy to find and even respawns at regular intervals. If you want to get your Base level up, you'll need to know exactly how to get ahold of as much as possible.

Different mining outcrops drop different resources in Palword, the new survival game that's taking Game Pass and the Steam Charts by storm. Ore is simple to track down, given that there's plenty out in the open world, but you can seriously speed things up by bringing the right Tools and Pals along with you.

Here's how to get Ore in Palworld, including some tips on farming Ore at a faster rate, to make the most of your time and the durability of your pickaxes. We'll also detail some of the things that you can do with Ore.

How to get Ore in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

To get Ore in Palworld, you'll need to go after specific ore deposits found in the open world. The easiest spots are just around the starting camp. You'll want to walk out northwest a little and look for brown deposits like the ones shown below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pocketpair) (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Make sure to bring a Pickaxe with you, as well as plenty of inventory space. It'll fill up very quickly as you mine, so it's best to stick close to a Fast Travel point that you can use to transfer your spoils back to Base. You can also find Ore in Chests, but this is much more random. Merchants might sell you Ore as well, in exchange for Gold Coins.

Palworld Ore Farming tips

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

To farm Ore in Palworld, you'll first want to consider the tools that you're using. Bring a Metal Pickaxe to farm Ore faster, you can make them with Ingots, Stone, and Wood at a crafting bench. After that, take a look at the right Pals to bring with you. Cattiva is a great choice early on, as having them in your party will increase your Carry Capacity.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

For Pals that'll actually help you mine, go out to the Desert Biome and catch yourself a Digtoise. This Pal has level 2 mining skills and will assist you when farming Ore, and other deposits like Sulfur.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

The Desert is a great place to find Ore in general, given that you can locate many Ore deposits in a small area. Consider building a Camp near by so that you can transfer Ore back, and even have Pals mine it for you.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

The main thing to be aware of when farming Ore in the desert, is that you'll need some heat-resistance to shield yourself. Unlock the Heat Resistant Pelt Armor and wear it on your expeditions. Try to note where Ore deposits spawn, and make plans to build new Camps around them. This is the fastest way to farm Ore in Palworld, at least until you progress into the mid-game.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

What is Ore used for in Palworld?

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

You'll need Ore to craft Ingots using a furnace in Palworld. Craft a Primitive Furnace, and make sure that one of your Base Pals has the Kindling trait. Place Ore into the Furnace and Pals like Foxparks will do the rest. Ingots are used to make many of the higher-quality Tools in Palworld, so keep your stocks high.

That's how to get Ore in Palworld. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on getting Palworld Pal Fluids. Elsewhere, there's more monster-catching fun to be had in our best Pokemon games list.