Palworld Wheat - where to get Wheat and Wheat Seeds

What is Palworld? (Image credit: Pocketpair) Palworld is a survival game with Pokémon-like catching and battling mechanics built in. The key difference is that the monsters, or Pals, can use weapons and be assigned to help work in your Bases.

Palworld Wheat is a vital resource in the game, used to build Wheat Plantations that are tied to a Base Mission. As you progress and level up, finding Wheat Seeds and having them automatically cultivated by your Base Pals can be a tricky process. Unless you know where to look, that is.

Different Pals drop different resources in Palword, the new survival game that's already taking the Steam Charts and Game Pass by storm. You'll need to track down these Pals and either capture them or defeat them to get your hands on some Wheat Seeds.

Here's how to get Wheat in Palworld, including some info on getting Wheat Seeds, which Pals drop them, and what they can be used for. Currently, we're focusing on Pals that regularly spawn in the early game, but will update the Pal list as we progress.

How to get Wheat in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

To get Wheat in Palworld, you'll need to go after specific Pals that'll drop Wheat Seeds when captured or killed. The easiest is Dinossom, which can be found near the starting point of the game. Be aware that they tend to spawn in at level 15, so you'll need a Mega Sphere to catch one. Bring some strong Pals with you and a Fire Bow if you're looking to take one down. You can see Dinossom's habitat below:

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Below, you'll find a list of every Pal that drops wheat Seeds when captured or defeated:

Dinossum

Bristla

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Flopie

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

You can also find Wheat Seeds in Chests, but they're more of a random chance kind of drop in Palworld. Merchants might sell you Wheat Seeds as well, in exchange for Gold Coins.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

What is Wheat used for in Palworld?

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Wheat is primarily used in the Wheat Plantation recipe, which is tied to a Base Mission in Palworld. You can then grow Wheat from wheat Seeds, and then turn it into Flour. Flour is used in cooking recipes, to make meals like Cake.

That's how to get Wheat in Palworld. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on getting Palworld Nails. Elsewhere, there's more monster-catching fun to be had in our best Pokemon games list.