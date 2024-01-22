Palworld Nails - how to craft and unlock Nails

What is Palworld? (Image credit: Pocketpair) Palworld is a survival game with Pokémon-like catching and battling mechanics built in. The key difference is that the monsters, or Pals, can use weapons, and that they can be assigned to help work in your Bases.

Palworld Nails are a resource that allow you to craft some of the higher-end workbenches and tools in the game. They can be a little bit confusing at first, as they can't be picked up out in the world at first unless you get lucky with a chest, that is.

There are many resources to track down in the increasingly popular survival game. Palworld players will need to craft progressively rarer resources in order to progress, which in turn unlocks new crafting recipes, tools, and processing devices. Nails will give you access to the High-end Workbench, a vital stepping stone on your way to leveling up your Base.

Here's how to get Nails in Palworld, including a look at what you can do with them. We'll also detail how to unlock them in the first place because technically they require a recipe of their own.

How to get Nails in Palworld

To get Nails in Palworld, you will first need to use a Primitive Furnace to turn Ore into Ingots. The Primitive Furnace is unlocked using Technology Points at level 10. You'll also need a Kindling Pal, like Foxparks. Make some Ingots and then head back into your Technology Menu. You'll need to unlock Nails at the level 10 tier. You can now use Ingots to make Nails at a workbench.

What are Nails used for in Palworld?

You'll need Nails to craft the High-end Workbench and the Medieval Potions Table in Palworld. There's a Base Mission associated with this, and afterward you'll be able to add another Pal to your camp. Some weapons, like the Crossbow, also require Nails, so make sure to get some Pals assigned to smelting Ingots and making Nails while you're out exploring.

That's how to get Nails in Palworld.