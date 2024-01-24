How to get Palworld Ancient Technology Points and what they're used for

What is Palworld? (Image credit: Pocketpair) Palworld is a survival game with Pokémon-like catching and battling mechanics built in. The key difference is that the monsters, or Pals, can use weapons and be assigned to help work in your Bases. Defeating Pals will drop resources like Wheat and Pal Fluids, which can then be used for base building.

Palworld Ancient Technology Points are a resource you'll run into after setting your sights on your first boss. They're used to unlock special Ancient recipes, that are essential if you want to survive in certain biomes and increase your Base level.

Different Pals drop different resources when defeated in Palword, the new survival game that's already breaking records on Game Pass and Steam. Ancient Technology Points are one of the rarest, given that you can only get them by seeking bosses out in the open world.

Here's how to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld, including some tips on where to find Bosses, and which ones to go after early on in the game. We'll also take a look at what you can use Ancient Technology Points for.

How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

The best way to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld is to go after bosses at the Syndicate Towers. The first, if you spawned at the default location, is Rayne Syndicate Tower. This will be marked on your map, and has a beam of light shining from it, making it visible from the starting area. Just defeat the boss found at a Syndicate Tower, and you'll get five Ancient Technology Points.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pocketpair) (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Another way to get Ancient Technology Points is to head into Palworld's Dungeons and defeat the bosses found at the end of them. Our first Dungeon appeared to the North of a small settlement. You can see this on the map below. Head into a dungeon and progress until you see a Pal with a health bar, surrounded by smaller Pals. These generally award three or four Ancient Technology Points.

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Finally, we have Pal Bosses found in the open world. They are high-levelled versions of common Pals like Mammorest. Approach them, and their health bar will fill the top of the screen. Make sure to bring some strong weapons and Pals along with you, though.

What are Ancient Technology Points used for in Palworld?

(Image credit: Pocket Pair, Inc)

Ancient Technology Points are used to unlock special recipes in the Technology menu of Palworld. Once you've earned some, you'll see them on the Technology Menu, as purple bars. These can unlock recipes like the Mega Grappling Gun and the Average Feed Bag. As you defeat more bosses, you'll unlock more uses for these points. Keep progressing, and you'll have access to new weapons and Pal Gear.

That's how to get Ancient technology Points in Palworld.