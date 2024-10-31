Pair your PS5 Pro with one of these Sony Inzone gaming headsets, now on offer again at PlayStation Direct

The PlayStation 5 Pro launch is right around the corner, but if you're on the lookout to upgrade your gaming setup further, these select gaming headsets from Sony are once again on offer.

Right now, the Sony Inzone H3 Wired headset is just $79.99 (was $99.99) at PlayStation Direct.

The Inzone H5 Wireless headset in White is also now $129.99 (was $149.99) along with the Black version for $129.99 (was $149.99).

The highest-end model, the Inzone H9 Wireless Noise Canceling headset in White, is now just $229.99 (was $299.99), along with the Black version for $229.99 (was $299.99).

The Inzone H3 and H5 headsets will save you between 20 and 30 bucks, while the Inzone H9 will save you $70. These limited-time offers from PlayStation Direct are worth considering if you're on the fence.

Today's best gaming headset deals

Sony Inzone H3 Wired Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $79.99 at PlayStation Direct Out of all the deals, the Inzone H3 is the cheapest and most affordable option but lacks the wireless capability of the H5 and H9 headsets. Still, it's a good fit for PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset - White: was $149.99 now $129.99 at PlayStation Direct

If you're not ready to invest in the most premium Inzone H9 headset, the H5 is a great option and $100 cheaper. It boasts a comfortable design, spatial audio, and AI-powered noise cancellation.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset - Black: was $149.99 now $129.99 at PlayStation Direct The black version of the H5 headset will not cost you more or less than the white, saving you $30 from its original listing price.

Sony Inzone H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset - White: was $299.99 now $229.99 at PlayStation Direct At the biggest saving, the Inzone H9 is the best value for money if you're looking for the latest model while also cutting the cost. It offers active noise cancellation, plus personalized 360 degree spatial audio.

Sony Inzone H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset - Black: was $299.99 now $229.99 at PlayStation Direct The Inzone H9 in black will cost you the same and is great if you're looking for a more classic look.

The Sony Inzone H3 was released in 2023 and although it's on the cheaper side, it still boasts excellent audio quality and a crystal-clear microphone for online gaming. However, the build quality is poor and it doesn't offer headset buttons for easy access.

According to TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, Rhys Wood, "the Sony Inzone H5 headset strikes an excellent balance of price, features, and performance." It also offers "exceptional audio quality," a top-of-the-range mic, and long-lasting high battery life, making it a great mid-range choice for the PS5.

As for Sony's most recent headset, the Inzone H9 is stronger and sleeker than its predecessor, boasting a solid software suite for its high cost, but "lacks the audio punch you’d expect at this price, and the mic is worse than its cheaper sibling, the H5".

Sony's PS5 Pro is just one week away, launching on November 7, so if you want to secure a mid-generation console, be sure to check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.