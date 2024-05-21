Our pick for the best Nintendo Switch controller just hit a new lowest price ahead of Memorial Day sales

The best Nintendo Switch controller you can buy just got a record-low discount at Amazon, ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day sales. Right now, you can shop for the excellent 8BitDo Ultimate controller at a price of just $53.99 (was $69.99). That's a generous $16 saving and brings the stellar gamepad down to its lowest-ever Amazon rate.

This US-only discount applies to both white and black colorways for the 8BitDo Ultimate controller. However, in order to access the full discount, you'll need to check the '10% coupon' box to ensure you're getting the price down as low as possible. The additional saving will be applied at checkout, right before you pay.

Today's best 8BitDo Ultimate controller deal

8BitDo Ultimate controller: was $69.99 now $53.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest-ever price for the superb 8BitDo Ultimate. This Nintendo Switch Pro Controller alternative excels with drift-resistant thumbsticks, immaculate buttons and an included charging dock. Just remember to tick that coupon box to be eligible for the full saving. Black: Amazon - $53.99

For our money, the 8BitDo Ultimate is still the best Nintendo Switch controller you can buy, sitting at the top of our list as the 'best overall' option for the console. As highlighted in our 8BitDo Ultimate review, this is because it beats out the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on a number of things.

Firstly, the 8BitDo Ultimate features Hall effect thumbsticks, preventing them from developing stick drift. This ultimately allows for a much longer-lasting controller. Furthermore, the 8BitDo Ultimate comes with its own dedicated charging dock, meaning you'll rarely run through its entire 20 hours of battery life.

Interested in other Nintendo Switch controller deals? Be sure to check out this discount on the GameSir Nova, another fantastic gamepad that's enjoying its first price drop ahead of the Memorial Day sales.