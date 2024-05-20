My current favorite Nintendo Switch controller, the GameSir Nova, just got its first noteworthy Amazon discount ahead of Memorial Day

Controller manufacturer GameSir rarely misses when it comes to quality Nintendo Switch hardware, and one of its latest creations, the GameSir Nova, is no exception.

Just ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day sales, you can pick up the GameSir Nova controller for just $30.77 at Amazon, so long as you check the coupon box to apply an additional 5% off the sale price. Both the standard white and translucent green variants are sharing the same discount for a tasty saving of 5 bucks. Not bad for the recently released Nintendo Switch controller.

UK shoppers can expect a similar Amazon discount, too. However, you'll need to check the 10% voucher box here to bring the price from £39.99 to the sale price of £35.99. However, it's worth noting that only the white variant of the controller bears the discount option here, which is a bit of a shame.

Today's best GameSir Nova controller deal

GameSir Nova: was $35.99 now $30.77 at Amazon

It's only a minor saving on paper, but it's the first noteworthy discount for a controller that launched just last month. This is a superb Nintendo Switch controller that boasts phenomenal rumble, Hall effect sticks to prevent drift and fairly impressive battery life. Just remember to check the coupon box before checkout to get the full discount. Translucent Green: Amazon - $30.77 UK price: Amazon - £35.99 with voucher applied

The GameSir Nova is certainly a recent contender to be one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy. In my 4 star review, I discussed how much I loved the retro aesthetic of the gamepad, paired with some lovely RGB lighting wrapped around the analog sticks' circumference.

By far the standout feature for me, though, was the fantastic implementation of HD Rumble, which lends the Nova an almost haptic-like feel. It's an excellent controller for games like Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, then. If you don't play on Nintendo Switch, though, the controller is also compatible with PC as well as Android and iOS devices.