Our favorite gaming TV is down to an astonishing lowest-ever price ahead of Prime Day - just in time for the PS5 Pro

If you've been after a gaming TV upgrade this year and have been holding out for the end-of-year sales, then prepare to feel fully vindicated.

Our top pick for a gaming TV right now, the Samsung S90C, in its 65-inch size, is down to $1,297.99 at Amazon (was $1,997.99). While the TV has actually been hovering at around the $1,500 mark in recent months, this is still a record-low price and one well worth jumping on right now. Plus, at time of writing, this price on the 65-inch TV appears to be lower than the 55-inch model!

This is a borderline-ridiculous price for a great OLED gaming TV that channels all of Samsung's pedigree, but also has a host of gaming features that ensure you have everything you need be you a PS5, Xbox, Switch, or PC player: four HDMI 2.1 ports, 10ms input lag, variable refresh rate, and, of course, stunning image quality to boot.

Today's best gaming TV deal

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon

This is an enormous discount on our favorite gaming TV of the moment, and considering it gets you the sizeable 65-inch model too, it represents great value. It'll be all the television you need for years to come with its superb OLED panel and host of gaming features that will make it a perfect companion for a PS5 Pro. UK Price: Amazon - £1,499

While the Samsung S90C is from the brand's 2023 lineup from Samsung, there's absolutely no questioning the quality on offer - both as one of the best TVs in an all-purpose capacity and as one of the best gaming TVs. Even in the face of the newer 'D' model that came out this year, the quality of the S90C remains, and the value for money it offers at this price is hard to ignore.

And what makes this deal even more timely is the presence of PS5 Pro pre-orders: if you've taken the leap to upgrade your PlayStation console with the new more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, and if you have the budget to spare, then this could be an excellent way to celebrate and make the most of that upgrade even more.

