I've finally been convinced to buy a Nintendo Switch SD card by these deals

I've owned a Nintendo Switch now for almost six years and never thought to upgrade the internal storage available in my system - until now that is. That's because the Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals have the cheapest rates on SD cards specifically made for the console which are hard to argue against for the price-per-gigabyte.

The best SD cards for Switch are easily one of the most important accessories for the Nintendo Switch, however, they can run pricey depending on the capacity. While I enjoy the console, I have found the 32GB storage filling up as I've picked it up again recently to enjoy some of the best Nintendo Switch games. However, this plight can easily be overcome with just a fistful of dollars (or pounds) as the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are demonstrating.

Those based in the US have still got a handful of hours until Amazon Prime Day 2023 concludes, though, shoppers in the UK are rapidly running out of time. It's likely that some of these SD card deals will be available once the clock strikes, but it's not guaranteed. Below, you'll find my top picks before time runs out. We're also bringing you all the best Prime Day gaming deals for more on Nintendo Switch software.

Today's best Nintendo Switch SD card deals

TEAMGROUP GO Card 128GB: was $15 now $8.49 at Amazon

Save 43% - It doesn't really get much cheaper than the TEAMGROUP GO Card 128GB which is down to an all-time lowest-ever price. For less than ten bucks you can download and store considerably more titles on your console, which is an absolute win this Prime Day. UK equivalent - £7.36 (was £11.20)



SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Licensed SD card: was $35 now $14.99 at Amazon

Save 57% - If I was to recommend one SD card in these Prime Day deals it would be this one. That's because it is officially licensed by Nintendo which ensures native compatibility while also offering competitive price-per-gigabyte for pure peace of mind. UK price - £15.90 (was £35)



Samsung EVO Select 256GB SD card: was $40 now $17.99 at Amazon

Save 55% - It's hard to argue against the value of the Samsung EVO Select 256GB SD card at well under $20. It's rare to see high a high-speed model from an established brand coming in at this price point, so if you want to go big without breaking the bank, it's a solid option. UK price - £13.79 (was £19.29)



Silicon Power 512GB Micro SD Card: was $27 now $23.97 at Amazon

Save 11% - While it may only sound like a minor saving on paper, this is actually one of the cheapest high-speed 512GB SD cards around which retails right now for the price of around 1/4 the space.



UK price - £27.99

Gigastone Gaming Plus 1TB Micro SD Card: was $130 now $99.98 at Amazon

Save 23% - Go big or go home? Gigastone certainly seems to think so. For a very competitive rate, you can get the largest capacity that the Nintendo Switch can handle meaning you'll never run out of room for games no matter how many you download or install. UK price - £99.98 (was £120)



