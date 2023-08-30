Modern Warfare 3 beta release date and how to get access

With the game now fully revealed, many folks will be wondering if and when the Modern Warfare 3 beta release date will be. And we're here to help.

By the looks of things, this game is set to be a decidedly different kind of Call of Duty game. For one, it's the second Modern Warfare game releasing in as many years, and its multiplayer mode will be entirely made up of classic maps at launch.

Despite those variances, Modern Warfare 3 is at least following the usual schedule set by its predecessors. There's going to be an Open Beta pre-release, giving players the chance to try out the multiplayer mode before launch. Hopefully this will help players decide whether to pick up the upcoming game later this year.

We've gathered all the information on the Modern Warfare 3 beta release date right here, as well as details on how to get access to it on your respective platform. As with previous Call of Duty titles, some platforms will get in earlier than others, so it's well worth checking below when you can jump in early.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta is split into two weekends. Depending on what platform you're playing on, the start dates and times will be slightly different. Check out the timings for the first weekend below:

Early Access (PS5, PS4): Friday, October 6 at 10 A.M. PT - Tuesday, October 10 at 10 A.M. PT.

Friday, October 6 at 10 A.M. PT - Tuesday, October 10 at 10 A.M. PT. Open Beta (PS5, PS4): Sunday, October 8 at 10 AM PT - Tuesday, October 10 at 10 AM PT

Weekend two is where Xbox players and PC players can jump in. Note that PS5 and PS4 players will also have access during these times as well. Here are the timings:

Early Access (PC, Xbox): Thursday, October 12 at 10 A.M. PT - Monday, October 16 at 10 A.M. PT

Thursday, October 12 at 10 A.M. PT - Monday, October 16 at 10 A.M. PT Open Beta (all platforms): Saturday, October 14 at 10 A.M. PT - Monday, October 16 at 10 A.M. PT

How to access the Modern Warfare 3 beta

There are two different types of access that you can get for the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 beta. The first is early access: this is granted to players who pre-order the game on any platform. PlayStation players get an extra weekend to play, but those on Xbox and PC can still get early access on the second weekend.

Then there's the open beta period. This is open to all players. Just head to the store on your PC or console and download the beta when it becomes available. So far, we don't quite know what will be included in the beta, so stay tuned for more details.

That's everything you need to know about the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 beta. For more on the game, check out all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps that have been revealed so far.