Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to get New Game Plus mode and 'new suits' next month

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be getting a New Game Plus mode next month alongside other "highly requested features," according to developer Insomniac Games.

The third-person action-adventure title, which ranks as one of the best superhero games out there, will be getting an update on March 7, according to a Tweet from the official Insomniac Twitter account.

The update "adds highly requested features like New Game Plus, new suits, and more," reads the post. Insomniac also promises a "complete list of features closer to release."

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXYFebruary 7, 2024 See more

Back in December 2023, Insomniac promised that the next game update would come in "early 2024" and would feature New Game Plus mode alongside a range of new features. These would include the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors on the Symbiote suit, and a way to replay missions.

Though we don't yet know if every one of these additions will be part of the planned March 7 update, we'll keep you posted once a concrete list of features emerges.

Here at Tech-Radar Gaming, we very much enjoyed our time with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Our editor-in-chief, Jake Tucker, praised the way the title "prioritizes fun above all else." Though he felt that the game "overstayed its welcome somewhat," he also called the game "an absolute blast nonetheless."

This was reflected in the action-adventure game's commercial success. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was able to sell over 2.5 million copies in under 24 hours, breaking the record for the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game. Gripping story-driven third-person action game, God of War: Ragnarök, held the title beforehand. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 certainly turned a lot of heads when it displaced the critically acclaimed mythological epic.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has also been nominated for nine D.I.C.E. (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards, according to an announcement by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. This is especially impressive when you consider that the acclaimed fantasy role-playing game Baldur's Gate 3 only picked up seven nominations by comparison. The winners are due to be announced on February 15.

