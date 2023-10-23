Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is officially the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever

PlayStation has announced that in just 24 hours, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 managed to sell over 2.5 million copies, cementing it as the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever.

The news was announced on Twitter, where the company thanked fans for their support. It wrote: “Great news, Spidey fans - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. Thanks for making this a high-flying launch!”

Last year, following the launch of God of War: Ragnarök , it was announced that Kratos’ latest adventure had taken the title of the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game. So, for the record to be broken again so soon is pretty staggering, especially when Ragnarök released on both PS4 and PS5 , while the latest Spidey adventure is a current-generation exclusive. For comparison, Ragnarök sold 5.1 million copies in its first week, so Spider-Man 2 getting to half of that in just one day is seriously impressive.

Spider-Man 2’s sales figures may be enormous, but its success isn’t shocking, considering how well critics received the game. TechRadar Gaming’s Jake Tucker gave the game four out of five in his review, and praised its satisfying traversal mechanics, as well as its “true comic saga story”. He wrote: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 delivers a satisfying Spidey-saga that gives fans everything they could want from a Venom arc and also includes several surprises. It's a single-player open-world game that prioritizes fun above all else, with a host of accessibility features to let everyone join in.”

In other news, Insomniac Games’ director of community and marketing, James Stevenson, confirmed last week that Spider-Man 2 will be receiving a New Game Plus mode and option to replay missions at some point before the end of the year, which is great news for anyone who’s already rolled credits.