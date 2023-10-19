Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will receive a New Game Plus mode but it won't come with the day-one patch

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will receive New Game Plus and mission replay after launch, but they won't be coming via the Day One patch.

According to Insomniac’s director of community and marketing, James Stevenson, on Twitter, the upcoming Spider-Man sequel will receive a few additional features after the game has officially launched, including New Game Plus mode and mission replay (via VGC).

One fan asked Stevenson if the two features will be accessible by launch, to which the developer said, "We’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1... Should be before end of year."

The question came after Insomniac itself posted about the day one patch that will be released alongside the game on October 20. It explained that for the best experience, it encourages physical edition owners to update their game to version 1.001.002 on release day - prior to playing the opening mission for the first time.

Digital owners don't have to worry, as the update will install alongside their pre-loaded game when it launches on October 20.

At launch, the sequel will feature a number of accessibility options returning from the first game, but Insomniac has revealed its post-launch plans too, including compatibility with the PlayStation Access controller - which is set to launch on December 6.

In our four-out-of-five stars review, Jake Tucker said, "I like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a lot more than its predecessors, and I think it’s a game with real heart," with a "poorly paced first act and a disappointing finale scupper the chances of this being one of Sony’s all-time greats, but it’s an absolute blast nonetheless."

