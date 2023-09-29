Marvel's Spider-Man 2 accessibility features include support for PS5 Access controller

Insomniac Games has expanded on its accessibility features for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 by adding PlayStation Access controller support.

In a recent PlayStation Blog post, Insomniac Games revealed which features will be returning to the Spider-Man sequel, while also providing the details on the game's post-launch accessibility plans, including how players will be able to utilize the Access controller to fit their playstyle.

The PlayStation Access controller is set to launch on December 6, making Spider-Man 2 the first official PS5 game to officially announce compatibility. Audio descriptions, a screen reader, and captions - for environmental sounds, music, etc. - will also be added in a free update arriving in December.

In terms of what's confirmed for launch, Spider-Man 2 will have Challenge Levels and Challenge Level Modifiers, allowing players to customize enemy health, damage, and stealth awareness to make their experience their own.

Swinging around New York City while chasing after bad guys looks incredibly fun, but Insomniac has added a Chase Assist option which aims to reduce your target's speed. It will also increase time windows before escaping, automatically attach webs when a target is in range, and readjust the camera to the target when you press R3.

This feature was introduced in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered after some players had difficulty completing the story in the original 2018 release.

🎚️ Challenge Level Modifiers🎚️ Game Speed options🎚️ Chase assist➡️ Much moreMarvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 new accessibility features detailed: https://t.co/3NqgepPdvE pic.twitter.com/ZTdtLbKpJtSeptember 28, 2023 See more

Other returning accessibility options include Quick Time Event (QTE) Autocomplete, Audio Frequency Controls, and Shortcuts, which allow players to map a variety of options to the Left or Right D-pad, and Game Speeds.

Game Speeds was a feature first introduced to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you'll be able to slow down the action during combat to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed, and seamlessly switch back at any time.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20 exclusively for PS5 and will feature interchangeable playable characters Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an expanded New York setting.

However, unlike previous entries in the series, the game will be skipping last-gen consoles, including PS4 and PS4 Pro, and it's unclear at this time if the game will be heading to PC like the first Spider-Man.

For more, here's our list of the best PS5 games you can play in 2023, as well as every upcoming game releasing this year if you're having trouble keeping track.