Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let players slow down combat

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have combat accessibility features, including the ability to slow time during fights.

New details have been revealed for Insomniac Games' upcoming Spider-Man sequel on the official PlayStation website, where it lists a collection of featured accessibility options (via GamesRadar).

One of the most notable is the ability to slow down the action during fights to 70%, 50%, or 30% of the full speed, and switch back to regular speed at any time - a brand-new feature that wasn't included in the previous titles. It will also be useful during fast-paced action moments, allowing users to view enemies and encounters differently and plan their attacks beforehand.

Additionally, players will also be able to enable a screenreader option which will read on-screen text aloud, including in menus, as well as on-screen captions and audio descriptions for cinematic scenes.

Both Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man Miles Morales featured extensive accessibility options, so it isn't a surprise that Insomniac has curated a selection for Spider-Man 2 as well, but with additional options this time.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20 for PS5. Unlike previous entries in the series, the game will be skipping last-gen consoles, including PS4 and PS4 Pro. It's unconfirmed right now if the game will be heading to PC like the first Spider-Man, but it's a possibility down the road.

The sequel will feature interchangeable playable characters Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an expanded New York setting, and introduce the comic book villain Venom. The gameplay trailer - which debuted during E3 2023's replacement, Summer Game Fest - showcased Peter wearing the symbiote suit. Villains like Venom and Kraven the Hunter will also make their first appearance in the series, while characters like Mary Jane Watson will make a return.

