Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features two main playable characters, with players able to jump into the web-swinging shoes of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales this time around. Venom is a huge part of the game too, acting as the primary antagonist, jumping between characters while being pursued by Kraven the Hunter.

Given how heavily featured Venom is in the pre-release marketing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, many players have been wondering whether you actually get to control them at any point in the game. After all, there’s certainly a precedent for this, with games like Ultimate Spider-Man allowing you to take control of the symbiote for large chunks of the story. So far in the series, players have only been able to control Miles and Peter, so this would certainly be a big step forward for the series.

We’ve played through Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can read our four–star review here, and can now answer the question of whether or not you can play as Venom at any point in the game’s main story. Of course, there’s spoilers ahead, so if you’d rather things be more of a surprise, then turn away now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: can you play as Venom?

(Image credit: Insomniac)

Yes, you can play as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. At the end of the main story’s second act, you’ll play as Venom as they escape from Oscorp Labs, shortly following a cutscene where Harry Osbourne fully bonds with the symbiote. You’ll have access to a whole new moveset as you tear through guards on your way to Kraven the Hunter. After killing him, Venom escapes into the city. This is the only segment where you can play as the iconic villain/anti-hero, so make the most of it.

So there you have it, that's whether or not you can play as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.