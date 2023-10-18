Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here, and this time around there are even more villains to take on, and two main playable characters in Peter Parker and Miles Morales. It's a pretty stacked cast of characters, featuring iconic baddies like Venom and Kraven the Hunter, as well as returning characters like Mary Jane Watson and Rio Morales.

In fact, the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 voice cast is so jam-packed with talented actors, that you'll likely have heard them voicing other characters in TV shows, movies, and other video games. If you're looking for our thoughts on the new game as a whole, then read our four-star Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review.

Here's the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 voice actors list, featuring the actors behind the main cast of characters. We'll be avoiding spoilers for now, so you'll only find voice actors for characters that are widely known to be included in this web-swinging sequel. As we get further from the game's launch, we'll update this page with more names and faces.

Peter Parker - Yuri Lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal returns for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, having voiced Peter Parker in the previous two games. You'll no doubt recognize him from playing Smoke in Mortal Kombat 1, as Spider-Man in Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Mercury Black in RWBY.

Miles Morales - Nadji Jeter

Miles Morales is once again played by Nadji Jeter. Jeter also voices Miles in the recent XD Spider-Man cartoon series and in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Elsewhere, he played Sam in The Last of Us, and Tobias Bayon in Westworld Awakening.

Mary Jane Watson - Laura Bailey

You'll recognize Laura Bailey from Critical Role, but she's also voiced many iconic video game characters over the years. These include Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, Kait Diaz in Gears 5, as well as Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Venom - Tony Todd

Tony Todd is one of the biggest horror stars out there, having played Candyman for decades at this point. He's also found in the Final Destination series, The Crow, and even Platoon. Now, he lends his pipes to a performance that's looking like it could be an all-timer for the character of Venom.

Harry Osbourne - Graham Phillips

Harry Osbourne features heavily in the main story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, after part of the mid-credits scene for Marvel's Spider-Man. This time around, he and Peter are reestablishing their relationship, as Harry grapples with illness, and pressure from his father. He's played by Graham Phillips, who recently played Nick St. Clair in Riverdale, as well as Zach Florrick in The Good Wife.

Kraven the Hunter - Jim Pirri

Peter and Miles will face off against Kraven the Hunter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. He's voiced by Jim Pirri, who plays Birgir in God of War Ragnarok, Captain Benjamin Mathius in Dead Space (2023), as well as Shen in Star Wars Squadrons.

That's the main voice cast for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. For more on the game be sure to visit our look at the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 map size. For the scoop on the best exclusives set to arrive on your PS5 console, there's our upcoming PS5 exclusives release calendar.