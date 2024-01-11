D.I.C.E. Awards nominations announced with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 up for 9 awards
Alan Wake 2 has eight nominations while Baldur's Gate 3 has seven
The nominations for the 27th annual D.I.C.E (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards have been announced by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is leading the pack with a total of nine nominations.
Across 23 categories, a total of 56 games from 2023 have been nominated, with the winners set to be announced on February 15. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the most nominated game, up for nine awards including ‘Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction’ and ‘Outstanding Technical Achievement.’ It’s closely followed by Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 (which is up for eight awards), Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 (seven nominations), and Annapurna Interactive’s Cocoon (which has received six nominations).
It’s those same names filling out the Game of the Year category, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - which received five nominations in total. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been incredibly successful with multiple 2023 Game of the Year wins including at ceremonies like The Game Awards, The Golden Joysticks, and The Steam Awards. It was also TechRadar Gaming’s top game of the year. We’ll just have to wait and see if it’ll bag another win.
As for the other categories, you can take a look at all of the nominations below.
Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Final Fantasy 16, Hi-Fi Rush, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 1
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Starfield, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Alan Wake 2 (Saga Anderson), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Miles Morales), Baldur’s Gate 3 (Astarion), Baldur’s Gate 3 (Karlach), Thirsty Suitors (Jala)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Alan Wake 2, Planet of Lana, Diablo 4, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, Hi-Fi Rush, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Venba, Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Thirsty Suitors, Dave the Diver, Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
The Finals, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy
Action Game of the Year
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Remnant 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Dead Space, Hi-Fi Rush
Adventure Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2, Dave the Diver, Cocoon, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Disney Illusion Island, Fae Farm, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Midnight Girl
Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter 6, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Mortal Kombat 1, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Pocket Bravery
Racing Game of the Year
F-ZERO 99, LEGO 2K Drive, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged, Forza Motorsport
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy 16, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Diablo 4, Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
EA Sports FC 24, MLB The Show 23, WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Cobalt Core, Against the Storm, Dune: Spice Wars, The Last Spell, Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
We Are One, Asgard’s Wrath 2, Vertigo 2, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Asgard’s Wrath 2, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Dredge, Cocoon, El Paso Elsewhere, Thirsty Suitors, Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
What The Car?, Gubbins, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Honkai: Star Rail, Terra Nil
Online Game of the Year
The Finals, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Diablo 4, Omega Strikers, Street Fighter 6
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Cocoon, Dave the Diver, Baldur’s Gate 3, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Cocoon, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
