D.I.C.E. Awards nominations announced with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 up for 9 awards

The nominations for the 27th annual D.I.C.E (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards have been announced by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is leading the pack with a total of nine nominations.

Across 23 categories, a total of 56 games from 2023 have been nominated, with the winners set to be announced on February 15. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the most nominated game, up for nine awards including ‘Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction’ and ‘Outstanding Technical Achievement.’ It’s closely followed by Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 (which is up for eight awards), Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 (seven nominations), and Annapurna Interactive’s Cocoon (which has received six nominations).

It’s those same names filling out the Game of the Year category, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - which received five nominations in total. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been incredibly successful with multiple 2023 Game of the Year wins including at ceremonies like The Game Awards, The Golden Joysticks, and The Steam Awards. It was also TechRadar Gaming’s top game of the year. We’ll just have to wait and see if it’ll bag another win.

As for the other categories, you can take a look at all of the nominations below.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Final Fantasy 16, Hi-Fi Rush, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 1

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Starfield, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Alan Wake 2 (Saga Anderson), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Miles Morales), Baldur’s Gate 3 (Astarion), Baldur’s Gate 3 (Karlach), Thirsty Suitors (Jala)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Alan Wake 2, Planet of Lana, Diablo 4, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, Hi-Fi Rush, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Venba, Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Thirsty Suitors, Dave the Diver

Outstanding Technical Achievement

The Finals, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hogwarts Legacy

Action Game of the Year

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Remnant 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Dead Space, Hi-Fi Rush

Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2, Dave the Diver, Cocoon, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Disney Illusion Island, Fae Farm, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Midnight Girl

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter 6, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Mortal Kombat 1, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Pocket Bravery

Racing Game of the Year

F-ZERO 99, LEGO 2K Drive, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged, Forza Motorsport

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy 16, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Diablo 4, Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FC 24, MLB The Show 23, WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Cobalt Core, Against the Storm, Dune: Spice Wars, The Last Spell, Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

We Are One, Asgard’s Wrath 2, Vertigo 2, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, Asgard’s Wrath 2, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Dredge, Cocoon, El Paso Elsewhere, Thirsty Suitors, Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

What The Car?, Gubbins, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Honkai: Star Rail, Terra Nil

Online Game of the Year

The Finals, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Diablo 4, Omega Strikers, Street Fighter 6

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Cocoon, Dave the Diver, Baldur’s Gate 3, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Cocoon, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom