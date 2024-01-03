Baldur's Gate 3 can't be stopped, wins Game of the Year at the Steam Awards

Baldur's Gate 3 has enjoyed monumental success, receiving acclaim from critics and fans alike. In light of this success, Larian Studios' ambitious fantasy role-playing game (RPG) is still collecting accolades, winning both Game of the Year and Outstanding Story-Rich Game at the 2023 Steam Awards.

From our perspective, this comes as no surprise. As well as winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023, Baldur's Gate 3 also topped our own Game of the Year list here at TechRadar Gaming. The title's relatable characters, deep scope for customization, sweeping narrative, and emphasis on player choice all add up to create a genuinely transformative game.

Decided by vote across the Steam community, Baldur's Gate 3 defeated rival titles EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, Lethal Company, and Resident Evil 4 to claim the coveted Game of the Year award. Larian's RPG also took the Outstanding Story-Rich Game award, facing stiff competition from other finalists like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Lies of P.

Larian took to Twitter to celebrate the win, stating: "After more than 40 million votes, we're delighted that Baldur's Gate 3 has won Game of the Year AND Outstanding Story-Rich Game in this year's Steam Awards. Thank you all for supporting Baldur's Gate 3."

Larian's founder and CEO Swen Vincke also expressed his joy at Baldur's Gate 3's Steam Awards victories in a Tweet of his own, saying: "Thank you each and [every one] of you who voted for us! What a great way to start the new year. We’re very grateful for all the reviews you’ve been posting - there is nothing more motivating for a developer than seeing their players appreciate their work. Thank you!"

Since its release last year, Baldur's Gate 3 has enjoyed numerous updates courtesy of Larian, which no-doubt helped cement its wins. These include numerous bug fixes and a fleshed-out epilogue in the fifth major patch which added some extra closure to the game's complex and emotionally charged story.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs of the decade so far, taking a well-earned spot on our best story games list.