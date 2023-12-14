Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus will arrive early next year

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2's New Game Plus mode will arrive early next year.

Before the launch of the Spider-Man sequel, the studio stated that players would have to wait a while for New Game Plus, as well as mission replay, as they were not part of the day-one patch.

Insomniac gave a vague release window, saying that the new features should arrive before the end of the year, but in a new statement posted to Twitter / X yesterday (December 13), the estimated date was moved to 2024 so the team can do more testing to ensure the best quality.

"We have some news about the next game update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2," the post reads. "We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more. We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standard.

"We are now targeting early 2024 for the next game update, and we'll have a feature-complete list closer to its release."

The developer continued, saying that it will also be adding other highly-requested features to the game after hearing feedback, such as the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors on the Symbiote suit, along with the option to replay missions - "just to name a few!"

Elsewhere, Sony has officially responded to reports of Insomniac Games allegedly being impacted by a cyber security attack, saying that it's "currently investigating" but that it has "no reason to believe that any other SIE [Sony Interactive Entertainment] or Sony divisions have been impacted."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the best games of 2023, but despite being nominated for seven accolades at The Game Awards - including Game of the Year - the title didn't win anything on the night.

