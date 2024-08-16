Looking for a cheap Nintendo Switch controller? You should check out these superb PowerA deals at Amazon

Would you prefer a cheap Nintendo Switch controller over a pair of potentially unreliable Joy-Con? You might want to check out these latest discounts for the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch.

Right now, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is just $38.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. That's the lowest rate we've seen for the popular third-party gamepad in well over a year. Additionally, there are savings to be had on some of the officially licensed designs, including Mario Pop at $42, Pikachu Vibrant at $48.59, and Zelda Midnight Ride at $42.99. You can check out all the available PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller deals below.

Strong savings on PowerA controllers

The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is slightly cheaper than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and is often better value thanks to its semi-frequent discounts. This is compared to the official offering which typically holds its retail price throughout the year.

PowerA's gamepad is no slouch, though, offering fantastic build quality, a pair of remappable buttons, superb modules (especially those analog sticks which I actually prefer here over Nintendo's pad) and pretty great 20-30 hour battery life on average. It doesn't rewrite the books when it comes to the best Nintendo Switch controllers, but it's nonetheless a solid choice if you prefer to play Nintendo Switch games on your TV.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best offers for the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller in your region.