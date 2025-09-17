Logitech G launches RS50 racing sim products, including an all-new wheel base, racing wheel, and pedals

- Logitech G has revealed and released its RS50 race system
- Products include wheel base, racing wheel, pedals and more
- They're available to buy now from Logitech G's website
Logitech's gaming brand, Logitech G, has just revealed and launched a slew of new racing sim-focused hardware. Many of the brand's prior products have ended up in our best racing wheels guides, including best PS5 racing wheels and best Xbox racing wheels - and this new lot could well end up the same.
Known collectively as the RS50 System, the full package includes an all-new wheelbase, wheel hub, racing wheel, and table clamp. A set of RS Pedals are also available, albeit sold separately. All gear is available to purchase now at Logitech G's website.
In terms of price, the RS50 System, which includes all products above sans pedals, will cost $699.99 / £599.99. The RS Pedals, meanwhile, will retail for $159.99 / £119.99. If you wanted to buy on a per-hardware basis, you are also able to do so. The RS50 wheelbase, for example, is $349.99 / £249.99 for the PC-only version, while a PlayStation version comes in at $449.99 / £339.99.
The wheelbase offers a direct drive motor, capable of a rather thunderous 8Nm of torque. As with previous Logitech G products, the brand's Trueforce force feedback is also enabled. You can also expect an on-board OLED display for various settings and tweaks, and up to 2,700 degrees of turning angle.
That may sound excessive, but Logitech cited the increasing popularity of truck sims like Euro Truck Simulator 2 as a reason for such a wide turning angle. Of course, this can all be customized and limited via the brand's G Hub software on PC, with saved settings carrying over to console, too.
The RS Pedals, meanwhile, offer a few innovations that certainly make them worth a look if you're keen to upgrade. A customizable 165lb / 75kg load cell brake and Hall effect-powered accelerator are the clear standouts here. You can also adjust pedal length, and apply (included) carpet grips and/or wall braces to firmly secure them in place for desk-based setups.
While the RS50 system does differ from the likes of the excellent Logitech G923 or Logitech G920 in that it's a direct drive setup as opposed to plug-and-play, its high level of customization and (hopefully) strong build quality could make it a racing setup that'll last you for years to come.
