It's not even Black Friday and the best PS5 and PS5 Pro monitor deal might have arrived already

I love highlighting this monitor when it's discounted and there's no better time to do so now that the Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is back at a lowest-ever price.

In this particular instance, we're highlighting a UK deal on the screen where you can grab the perfect-for-PS5-Pro monitor for a record-low price of £839 at Dell right now (was £989).

However, this £150 saving marks just the start of this offer: if you add the code 'AFF5MON' you can nab another 5% off the monitor and bring its overall price down to just £797.05 - an unbelievable price for the premium monitor and one that smashes its previous record. If you've been holding out for a premium 4K gaming monitor for any platform, then now is the time to strike. As early Black Friday deals go, this UK price is an absolute banger.

In the US, while there's no discount on the monitor, you can get a free $250 gift card at Dell when buying the monitor for $1,199.99 which is a pretty excellent freebie and something that really helps to soften the blow of the significant investment.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 and PS5 4K monitor deal

The Alienware AW3225QF is a superb gaming monitor and it's one of our go-to recommendations for anyone looking at the premium end of the spectrum. Our reviewer, Zak, said that it gives you "nothing short of an epic gaming experience" and that "for an OLED panel, at this price, it’s unlike anything else."

As a brief rundown of the cold hard specs, you're getting: a 32-inch QD-OLED panel in that glorious 4K resolution with a beautiful 1700R curve, a 0.03ms response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, all in one of the best-designed stands and frames we've seen too. This could be the last monitor for PS5 or monitor for Xbox Series X that you'll ever need and it is perfect for PS5 Pro too - let alone being one of the best for PC players as well.

If you're not in the UK or US or want to keep abreast of the availability and pricing of the monitor, check out our automatically updating price-finding tech below which will present the latest, lowest prices wherever you are in the world.