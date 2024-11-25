I usually wouldn't recommend the DualSense Edge at full price, but it's absolutely worth it thanks to this Black Friday PS5 deal

Buying a DualSense Edge - or even considering to buy one - can be a tall order thanks to its north-of-£200 retail price. That's why this current Black Friday PS5 deal is worth paying attention to if you've been wanting to own the premium PS5 controller for yourself.

Right now, the DualSense Edge is £179.97 at Amazon. That's a huge £30 off its retail price and the lowest rate on record for the premium PS5 gamepad, beating its previous best of £187.99 (from last year's Black Friday event) by a fair margin.

The DualSense Edge is a very impressive premium controller, but I typically find it very hard to recommend at its £209.99 retail price. This Black Friday PS5 deal makes it all the easier to stomach, however, and I think it's well worth a look at its lowest ever price point at Amazon.

Today's best DualSense Edge deals

The DualSense Edge is an excellent controller, but as mentioned, I think it's retail price is a little overbearing. Especially when controllers in the same field - such as the Victrix Pro BFG and Thrustmaster eSwap X2 - offer similar feature sets at lower prices.

At this discounted price, however, the DualSense Edge becomes a more tempting offer. You're getting Sony's typically exceptional build quality, a pair of remappable buttons and two dedicated function buttons used for swapping out controller profiles on the fly. As such, it's an especially useful controller to competitively minded players who like swapping between a bunch of games - and having button layouts tailored to their play styles for each.

And finally, if you're not in the US or the UK, check the list below for all the best rates on the DualSense Edge in your region.