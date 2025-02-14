I review PS5 games for a living, and these are the only deals worth your time in the Presidents' Day sales

Presidents' Day is almost here, which means that now is a fantastic time to stock up on some great PS5 games to keep you entertained. Luckily, the Presidents' Day sales are already out in full force, giving you loads of opportunities to save on top releases.

For me, the highlights right now are definitely a massive $40 saving on EA Sports College Football 25, which is now just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy, and a similarly strong $35 saving on EA Sports Madden NFL 25, only $34.99 (was $69.99) at Best Buy.

Both of these games have been mega hits and among the most popular releases of the year. If you missed out at launch, then this is your chance to find out what all the hype is about.

If sports games aren't your thing, then there are loads of other offers out there for you. I'd recommend Life is Strange: Double Exposure for just $34.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon - a new lowest-ever price at the retailer.

Read on for even more great picks from across the sales.

Save on top PS5 games for Presidents' Day

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy One of the year's most popular sports games for less than half price, what's not to love? College Football 25 features a wealth of single player and online modes to sink your teeth into, plus loads of simulation elements that help create one of the most realistic and engaging football titles to date.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25: was $69.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy If the Madden series is more your speed, then the sale also has you covered - with $35 off the latest EA Sports Madden NFL 25 game. The highlight is easily the single-player Franchise mode, but you also get lots of ways to play online.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon I recently started playing through Life is Strange: Double Exposure and have had a pretty good time. A follow up to the very first Life is Strange game, it's a murder mystery where you have the power to navigate between two parallel timelines - one where the murder occurred and the other where it didn't. At about 12 hours long, it's the ideal compact story experience for a long weekend.

Dead Space: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy Dead Space is currently out of stock at Amazon, but still available at Best Buy for this bargain price. For $20 you're getting a fully fledged, graphically stunning remake of one of the greatest horror games ever made - perfect if you want a good scare.

I play PS5 games almost every day and have spent literally thousands of hours with the console since I picked one up back around its launch period. In addition to reviewing many of the best PS5 games, I've also gone hands-on with a massive range of titles from all across the genre spectrum - so know exactly which ones are worth your time.

I'm confident that all of the games featured in this roundup will deliver an enjoyable experience and have tried to include a wide selection to cater to different tastes.

Don't yet own a PS5 console to play any of these games on? Check out the very best prices on both the PS5 Slim and the PS5 Pro in your region below.