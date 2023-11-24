I can't recommend this 8BitDo Arcade Stick deal enough for Xbox players who love fighting games

As this year's Black Friday gaming deals begin to wind down, there's one piece of Xbox hardware in particular that I want to draw your attention to. Especially if you're a fan of some of the best fighting games.

The discount in question belongs to the excellent 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox which is enjoying a rare Black Friday Xbox Series X deal at present. Usually selling for $119.99, you can pick up this mid-range fight stick for just $95.99 at Amazon for the remainder of the sales event. But as that draws to a close at midnight tonight, you may want to act fast in order to secure your unit at this price.

I've played several excellent fighting games across Xbox and PC with the 8BitDo Arcade Stick including Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter 6 and Killer Instinct. While it certainly won't give you a definitive advantage compared to more traditional gamepads, it's much more customizable, being compatible with alternate buttons and sticks as well as faceplates is a major bonus.

Today's best 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox deal

Not in the US? The 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox is sold in most other major regions. Be sure to check the list below to find the best listings available no matter where you live.

For even more top discounts as Black Friday draws to a close, consider checking out our Black Friday Xbox controller deals and Black Friday PS5 controller deals pages for a wider range of hardware savings.