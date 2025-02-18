I am once again alerting you to a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary restock text message that's doing the rounds - check your phones

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary stock looks to be available by invitation again

This is the second such text from the EE Store I've received in recent weeks

Sony and other retailers have given no word on any official restocks to come

For the second time in a matter of weeks, I have received another invite via SMS from the EE Store offering me PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary stock.

As a result, I'd recommend keeping your phone close if you've received messages from the store before or are (or were) an EE customer. This might be one of our last best ways to pick up one of the sought-after console bundles with no word on other retailers or official restocks for weeks now.

Even though I moved from EE to O2 last Black Friday, I'm still receiving alerts and offers from the EE Store - so it could be the same for you if you did something similar in recent months.

Today, I received a second message (the first coming a couple of weeks ago) inviting me to buy a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundle. This is the same bundle that EE has sold since the pre-order phase, which consists of the Limited Edition PS5 Slim bundle, an extra Midnight Black DualSense, and a £50 EE Gamecard voucher, all for £539.

Thus, once again, I reckon it's worth keeping your phones close this week as you may get a wonderful invite to buy the rare bundle.

For what it's worth, the link in the SMS is special and can't be replicated on a regular browser, either on mobile or desktop, with the below message popping up.

(Image credit: EE)

The message is headed "You can't get there, from here." and goes on to say "If you're looking for the Sony PS5 Digital 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, you need to access via a special link we've issued to customers."

If you're looking for an alternative and have also had an eye on the 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense controller, then EE can also help you out with another bundle. The store has been one of the few places where the controller has been readily available - though it has almost always been in bundles like the one below. Still, it is worth a look if you're up for a PS5 Slim by coincidence too.