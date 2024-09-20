Here’s how to get my favorite indie farming sim and eight other games for under $12 with the latest Humble Choice bundle this weekend

How to get the bundle (Image credit: Humble Bundle) You can pick up this month's Humble Choice bundle by visiting the Humble Bundle website. Membership costs just $11.99 / £8.99 a month and can be canceled or paused at any time.

One of the best things about PC gaming has got to be the potential for incredible deals. The monthly Choice membership offered by Humble Bundle is an enduring favorite for those who want to save cash, offering a hand-picked selection of PC games each month ranging all the way from AAA titles to underappreciated indie gems.

Membership costs just $11.99 / £8.99 a month and can be canceled or paused at any time (so yes, you can just pay for one month if you cancel it right away). I’ve been an on-and-off member of the service for years, rejoining every time that I see a particularly stellar deal. This month’s bundle is one that had me running to my credit card, as it includes the adorable farming sim Coral Island plus eight other games - many of which were already on my wishlist.

Welcome to the island

As someone who loves playing cute games on their Steam Deck OLED, the fully Steam Deck-verified Coral Island is right up my alley. This indie game, which usually costs $29.99 / £24.99 just on its own, sees you build a thriving farm on a vibrant island surrounded by a bright blue ocean. It features the ability to catch insects, go fishing, and explore the nearby coral reef. Without spoiling too much, a mermaid kingdom is involved.

In addition to a story, there are 25 romanceable characters to discover each with their own aesthetics, dialogue, and physiques. It’s perfect if you loved Stardew Valley but were left wanting even more.

The bundle also includes Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This title frequently receives quite substantial discounts, but it’s something of a hidden gem and a great experience for lovers of the comics or film series. The main story took me just under 20 hours to complete too, so the game doesn't overstay its welcome.

You get SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake on top of that, something of a modern successor to the practically legendary SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. It might not have the same nostalgia value as its predecessor, but I’ve enjoyed platforming my way through the first few hours.

The rest of this bundle then nets you the survival title Stranded: Alien Dawn, fantasy strategy game Lost Eidolons, deck-building roguelike Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, transport simulator Infraspace, the complete edition of You Suck at Parking which includes hundreds of in-game cosmetics. I haven't had an opportunity to give these a go quite yet, though they have been piled onto the top of my alarmingly gigantic backlog.

All of these games are provided as Steam keys, which you can redeem and keep forever. For only $11.99 / £8.99, that's pretty incredible value. You also get access to the limited-time alpha playtest of Rue Valley over on the Epic Game Store. This will be available to play until September 30th though, honestly, I’ll probably give it a miss as I don’t have the platform installed at the minute.

Finally, you get some little extras in the form of a few vouchers too. This includes 20% off Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, 30% off Aerial Knight’s We Never Yield, 55% off the Stranded Alien Dawn - Robots and Guardians DLC, and 44% off Soulslinger Envoy of Death. All of these can be redeemed on the Humble Store, but make sure you do so before the expiration date that is shown along with your code.