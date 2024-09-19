EA announces a new type of The Sims 4 DLC and confirms that The Sims 5 isn’t in the works

Developer Electronic Arts has shared a new update concerning the future of The Sims franchise. It introduces a new type of downloadable content (DLC) for The Sims 4 and confirms that the series will now “move beyond linear, sequential” releases and instead focus on a “variety of games and experiences”.

The information, which was posted to The Sims website, states that the “continued depth, improvements, and modernization of The Sims 4” is still a top priority, describing the game as “a foundational Sims experience”. It will continue to be supported, with separate “innovative experiences” coming via The Sims Labs - a new platform focused on “experimental ways to play The Sims”.

The Sims Labs will offer playtests of upcoming products, including features from the previously announced Project Rene. While many had speculated that Project Rene was in fact The Sims 5, it is now clear that this is not the case. Rather, it seems to be a multiplayer spin-off geared towards a more special experience.

The news that The Sims 5 isn’t on the horizon might be disappointing for some, but it does mean that loads of new content will continue to be released for The Sims 4. The post details a new type of DLC: The Sims 4 Creator Kits. These will feature assets wholly designed by The Sims content creators and begin rolling out in November.

Mobile players are also getting some love, with a new region coming to The Sims FreePlay. It will be inspired by mountainside towns and is described as potentially “the coziest region” in the game yet. EA goes on to reaffirm that The Sims FreePlay will continue to receive fresh content in future, a little reassuring given that EA recently stated that its other mobile life simulation title, The Sims Mobile, would stop receiving new updates.

An upcoming movie inspired by The Sims is also now officially in the works in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios. It will be directed by Kate Herron and co-written by Herron and Briony Redman. Information is limited right now, but more details are set to emerge as the franchise’s 25th anniversary approaches next year.

Finally, EA also reveals some new statistics about the series. The Sims has attracted over 500 million players to date and over 1.2 billion hours of The Sims 4 has already been played this year alone.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re interested in diving into the world of The Sims, The Sims 4 is currently available as a free-to-play title for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in addition to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. The Sims FreePlay can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.