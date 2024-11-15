Geoff Keighley confirms The Game Awards will announce nominees live early next week

The Game Awards is announcing its nominees next week

Folks can tune in live on November 18 to learn about the nominations

The nominations will be announced at the Peacock Theater by Keighley

Geoff Keighley, presenter of The Game Awards, has confirmed the show's nominees will be revealed early next week.

In a post on X / Twitter from the official The Game Awards account, Keighley confirms that the nominees will be revealed on Monday, November 18. The 2024 Nomination Special event will be streamed live at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT over at The Game Awards' official website.

Like the show itself which is happening on December 12, the nominees will be announced live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The show it also celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, so it's expected to be more of a special event than usual, though it remains to be seen if there are any particular surprises in store beyond the usual awards and announcements.

🚨🚨 The nominees for #TheGameAwards 2024 will be announced Monday at Noon ET / 9a PT / 5p GMT Join @geoffkeighley from the Peacock Theater as we reveal nominees for our 10th anniversary show, streaming live on Thursday, December 12. pic.twitter.com/E7oPi6dDkUNovember 14, 2024

As for the nominations themselves, there are plenty of standout games from this year that'll likely feature in multiple categories. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2 and Astro Bot are likely shoe-ins for the Game of the Year category.

The Nintendo Switch has also had a hell of a year, with releases including Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Expect the Kyoto-based company to have a strong presence at The Game Awards this year.

Of course, the other major draw of The Game Awards is its litany of game announcements and world premieres. We won't know what to expect until it comes from Keighley himself, but it's reasonable to expect another look at upcoming games like Assassin's Creed Shadows and potentially Grand Theft Auto 6.

