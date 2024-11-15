PS5 Pro sales seem to be exceeding all expectations in Japan

PS5 Pro has registered strong week one sales in Japan

The mid-gen upgrade console has shifted 78,000 units in its first week

This follows surprisingly strong pre-order performance for the console

The PS5 Pro has gotten off to a strong start in Japan - its first week on sale going better than most probably would have expected.

That's according to renowned Japanese outlet Famitsu's weekly sales report (via Gematsu) which shows the PS5 Pro topping the hardware sales charts in the region with 78,086 units sold. The Nintendo Switch OLED comes in at a distant second this week with 42,297 consoles shifted.

Despite being priced significantly higher than the base PS5 console at $699.99 / £699.99, there still seems to be plenty of appetite for the mid-gen upgrade in Japan. This follows what was, according to Sony, a strong pre-order performance for the PS5 Pro, which Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki described as "slightly stronger" than the PS4 Pro. Furthermore, Totoki said at the time that the PS5 Pro's high price tag was not “adversely affecting the product's sales plan."

While an expensive, arguably enthusiast purchase, the appeal of the PS5 Pro is clear. The mission statement is to offer the best of both worlds in terms of fidelity and performance. As a result, PS5 Pro enhanced games can offer things like 4K resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second. Several games, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Stellar Blade have all been updated with Pro-exclusive performance modes, too.

The jury is still out on the console's long-term success. We're certainly not expecting to see any discounts for the Pro over the upcoming Black Friday PS5 Pro deals period, but we'd definitely welcome some tempting bundles. Potentially ones that include the disc drive and vertical stand which are otherwise (and frustratingly) sold separately.

