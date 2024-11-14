Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster now has PS5 Pro enhancements including ray tracing - and it also adds a new Casual Mode

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster now has PS5 Pro support

The update adds a new ray tracing feature and a new Casual Mode

Capcom's zombie game is the latest game to receive a PS5 Pro update

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is the latest game to receive PlayStation 5 Pro support.

Capcom made the announcement on X / Twitter, where it shared comparison images between the PS5 and PS5 Pro versions of the game, before and after the update.

With the latest update, PS5 Pro owners will be able to experience the new toggleable ray tracing feature, which can be found in the settings, offering "more realistic reflections on glass and water surfaces", while also "giving a more immersive experience in journey[ing] through Willamette Parkview Mall".

Not only that, the update also adds a brand new Casual Mode for all users across all platforms, a difficulty "recommended for players who have problems with action games."

Frank also levels up much faster in this mode but it doesn't impact players' Challenges, Trophies, or Achievements.

Plenty of PS5 games have received the PS5 Pro treatment now that the mid-generation has officially launched.

Most recently, a new patch for No Man's Sky added new PS5 Pro enhancements, including PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), allowing the game to run at 4K resolution at 60 fps, as well as a host of other features.

Among other PS5 Pro-enhanced games, Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed Helldivers 2 will also receive PS5 Pro support in the future but has yet to share the details.

Alan Wake 2 also just received Quality and Performance mode upgrades with its Pro patch.