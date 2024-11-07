New No Man’s Sky PS5 Pro details reveal 8K support

No Man’s Sky PS5 Pro enhancements are available now

This includes PSSR support and improved visuals

An 8K 30fps mode has also been added

Developer Hello Games has revealed some new details about the PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements available for No Man’s Sky. The patch was secretly shipped as part of the recent 'The Cursed' update, meaning that those who placed a PS5 Pro pre-order will be able to play it right away if the console arrives today.

First and foremost, the implementation of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) now allows the game to run at a 4K resolution at 60 fps with much smoother performance than on the base PS5 console. No Man’s Sky will also be one of the few titles to support an 8K resolution, though the frame rate will understandably be capped at 30fps in this display mode.

The PS5 Pro version of the game will also feature dramatically improved visual quality across the board, including improved lighting, ultra quality reflections, and better ambient occlusion. The developer says that this will allow players to “explore the most beautiful and detailed alien worlds No Man's Sky has to offer, for the first time on console”.

It's coming to PSVR 2, too

Judging by some early 8K screenshots, the game does look pretty impressive overall. Surprisingly, these improvements will also be coming to PSVR 2 - which has been rather neglected by a lot of developers of late. This could be a huge bonus for owners of the pricey VR hardware who otherwise might not have too much to play.

No Man’s Sky first launched for PS4 back in 2016 to a lukewarm reception. It has since received a series of content-rich free updates that have helped turn it into one of the most expansive and detailed space exploration games on the market.

It is one of 50 games that have been confirmed to be PS5 Pro enhanced at launch. Other supported titles include Alan Wake 2, Demon’s Souls, Dead Island 2, and Lies of P.

