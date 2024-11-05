Sony confirms more than 50 games will be PS5 Pro enhanced at launch

- More than 50 games are to receive PS5 Pro enhancement patches on launch day
- Titles include Alan Wake 2, Demon's Souls, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- PS5 Pro launches this week on November 7
With PS5 Pro arriving in just a couple of days, you might be curious to know exactly which games you can expect to receive PS5 Pro enhancement patches especially if you've put down a PS5 Pro pre-order of your own.
Thankfully, Sony has you covered with an official PlayStation Blog post which confirms more than 50 PS5 games are set to receive PS5 Pro enhancement patches when the mid-gen console launches on November 7.
These enhancement patches will typically allow for better performance and image quality overall, offering framerates of 60fps - 120fps with no compromise to resolution as we often see on the base PS5 console. PS5 Pro will also make use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (or PSSR) - a dynamic resolution solution like Nvidia's DLSS that helps to keep images and performance crisp and smooth during gameplay.
Sony has already prepared bite-sized showcase videos for some of its games including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Pro trailer as well as one for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The full list of PS5 Pro enhanced games arriving on day one can be viewed at the PlayStation Blog post above, but we've also included it here below for your convenience.
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon's Souls
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarok
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA 2K25
- No Man's Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin's Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends
