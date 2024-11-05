Sony confirms more than 50 games will be PS5 Pro enhanced at launch

More than 50 games are to receive PS5 Pro enhancement patches on launch day

Titles include Alan Wake 2, Demon's Souls, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard

PS5 Pro launches this week on November 7

With PS5 Pro arriving in just a couple of days, you might be curious to know exactly which games you can expect to receive PS5 Pro enhancement patches especially if you've put down a PS5 Pro pre-order of your own.

Thankfully, Sony has you covered with an official PlayStation Blog post which confirms more than 50 PS5 games are set to receive PS5 Pro enhancement patches when the mid-gen console launches on November 7.

These enhancement patches will typically allow for better performance and image quality overall, offering framerates of 60fps - 120fps with no compromise to resolution as we often see on the base PS5 console. PS5 Pro will also make use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (or PSSR) - a dynamic resolution solution like Nvidia's DLSS that helps to keep images and performance crisp and smooth during gameplay.

Sony has already prepared bite-sized showcase videos for some of its games including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Pro trailer as well as one for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The full list of PS5 Pro enhanced games arriving on day one can be viewed at the PlayStation Blog post above, but we've also included it here below for your convenience.

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Baldur's Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon's Souls

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarok

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen

Madden NFL 25

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA 2K25

No Man's Sky

Palworld

Paladin's Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends

