Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's PS5 Pro trailer emphasizes "performance and fidelity in one package"

A new 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart emphasizes not needing to choose between fidelity and performance on the upcoming mid-generation refresh console.

The trailer, uploaded to the official PlayStation YouTube channel, features about a minute and a half of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart footage running on PS5 Pro, interspersed with commentary from staff at developer Insomniac Games.

Principle engine programmer Jahrain Jackson says: "You're basically getting both performance and fidelity in one package. There's no fear of missing out on something by choosing one or the other."

He adds that PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) "is really exciting," describing it as a "game changer for bringing our visual fidelity up to the next level." PSSR is exclusive to PS5 Pro and is Sony's proprietary upscaling tech. It acts similarly to Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution - boosting resolution and image quality with seemingly little to no impact on performance.

PS5 Pro Enhanced - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - YouTube Watch On

At just over a minute and a half in length, the trailer doesn't go into particulars about what exactly playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 Pro entails, aside from the mention of PSSR and the allowance for both high fidelity and performance in one package.

It does, however, showcase the game running in 4K resolution at a buttery smooth 60 frames per second. As such, it's looking likely that PS5 Pro will be the best way to experience the 2021 action platformer.

PS5 Pro is due to launch this Thursday, November 7 worldwide. If you've yet to put down a PS5 Pro pre-order, you can still do so with stock available at PlayStation Direct and multiple other retailers. The upgraded console will set you back a rather eye-watering $699.99 / £699.99 though, and it doesn't ship with either a disc drive or a vertical stand - worth keeping in mind if you're considering the upgrade.

