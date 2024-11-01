With the PlayStation 5 Pro arriving in a matter of days, don't miss out on these five discounted PS5 Pro enhanced games

If you placed a PlayStation 5 Pro pre-order, then there's only a matter of days to go until your shiny new system arrives. The PS5 Pro is set to launch on November 7, though my colleague Rob has already managed to get his hands on a review unit ahead of time so keep an eye out for our full impressions soon.

Boasting a hefty 2TB of storage in addition to a 45% faster GPU plus new features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and enhanced ray-tracing, everything that I've seen of it so far looks like a very welcome upgrade for die-hard PlayStation enthusiasts. Expect boosted performance in supported PS5 Pro enhanced titles, with up to 120 fps and 8K resolution depending on your choice of visual mode.

If you're looking to get the very most out of your console out of the box, then now is the time to stock up on supported games. Luckily, there are a few fantastic picks on sale right now at the PlayStation Store that you can browse below. Before diving into it, make sure that you pick a PlayStation Store gift card for the best prices in your region below.

1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Kicking things off with what is in my opinion the very best value deal right now, you can pick up Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for just $30.09 / £34.99. That's a massive $39.90 / £35 discount and absolutely stellar value considering this edition of the game includes not only a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales but also the excellent Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is an upgraded version of the first game in the series, boasting improved graphics and all of the best downloadable content included from the get-go. It follows a veteran Peter Parker as he battles a series of larger-than-life villains threatening the iconic streets of New York.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is then a smaller standalone spin-off, though certainly doesn't skimp when it comes to content or features. I personally prefer its more streamlined story, plus its snowy take on New York is absolutely perfect as we start to move into the Holidays. If you haven't played any Marvel's Spider-Man titles before, this package is the perfect starting point.

Both games have a raft of confirmed PS5 Pro features too. They will both run in a new default Performance Pro mode which offers a delightfully crisp 4K resolution, ray-tracing features, and 60 fps.

2. Lies of P

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Lies of P is another fantastic title currently at a hefty discount. Normally $59.99 / £49.99, it's just $35.99 / £29.99 right now which is a $24 / £40 saving. If you're a fan of punishing souls-likes then this is not one to miss. Set in a dark fantasy, almost steampunk world, you play as P - a reimagining of Pinocchio.

Despite its fairy tale subject matter, this certainly isn't a game for children as you're tasked with exploring the crumbling city of Krat and striking down legions of mechanical puppets that have gone rogue and started killing the local population. If that wasn't bad enough, a mysterious disease has started turning some of the survivors into hideous zombie-like creatures that are absolutely desperate to tear you to pieces.

Brutal battles with hulking bosses ensue, putting your third-person combat abilities and reaction times to the test. I think it's a stunning game in its own right, with some absolutely incredible views across the city and a highly memorable art direction, but it is set to look even better on PS5 Pro. It will offer a much smoother frame rate in Quality Mode, plus 4K resolution support in its existing Performance Mode preset for those with higher resolution displays.

3. No Man's Sky

(Image credit: Hello Games / Valve)

We don't know much about the PS5 Pro enhancements that await No Man's Sky, but support for the console has been confirmed by its store page. It's currently on sale for only $23.99 / £15.99, making it a good pick if your wallet is currently healing from the cost of your PS5 Pro pre-order.

No Man's Sky had a bit of a rocky start when it launched for PS4 back in 2016. It's safe to say that it was pretty underbaked, with loads of obviously unfinished features and a real lack of polish. In the eight years since its launch, however, developer Hello Games has absolutely turned things around through a series of mammoth free updates that have introduced everything from the ability to build your own bases, new biomes, PSVR 2 support, fishing, and much more.

There's honestly never been a comeback story like it in gaming and, in 2024, I would happily recommend No Man's Sky to anyone interested in a huge open-world adventure. Set in a truly massive universe, you're free to traverse the stars and find countless unique planets. You can encounter aliens, discover new types of wildlife, and even follow a dedicated storyline if you desire.

It's easy to spend hundreds of hours discovering everything that it has to offer, so if you only pick up one game today make sure it's this one. The free updates also aren't slowing down, with one released just last month that introduced a load of spooky, seasonally appropriate content.

4. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: EA / Respawn)

If you're seeking a much more linear style of game set in space, then don't sleep on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition on sale for only $40.49 / £40.49 - less than half price. Set before the events of the first three Star Wars movies, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order blends light souls-like combat with plenty of exploration across five substantial planets. It's challenging for sure, but easily manageable even if you're not used to the genre.

The best part of the game for me is definitely the setting, which feels wonderfully realized and is a brilliant precursor to the movies. Cinema fans might also recognize actor Cameron Monaghan, who lends his appearance and voice to protagonist Jedi Cal Kestis. This Deluxe Edition offers two cool cosmetic packs to customize Cal's look, which is a nice little bonus.

On PS5 Pro, the game will run at its highest-ever console resolution, 2160p. It will also offer additional ray tracing in Performance Mode and, hopefully, much smoother performance across the board. This game struggled a little bit when it came to keeping a stable frame rate on the original PS5, so I'm definitely looking forward to seeing how it runs on PS5 Pro.

You can also pick up the Cross-Gen Bundle Edition for the discounted price of $47.99 / £47.99, which ditches the Deluxe content in favor of an additional native PS4 version and a copy of the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, for PS5 and PS4. Just bear in mind that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has no confirmed PS5 Pro enhancements yet.

5. EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: EA)

I'll be honest with you, I'm far from the biggest football (or American football as it's called here) guy. Even so, the sheer value proposition of 50% off the EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition, which is now just $49.99 / £49.99, means that it feels wrong not to give it at least a little shoutout. This is a game that's surely going to be at the top of many Christmas lists and this is your chance to pick it up before the holidays at a massively reduced price.

Enhanced physics and an all-new ball carrier balance and recovery system make this the most immersive football sim to date. In the deluxe edition, you get 4,600 Madden Points to buy in-game card packs, some exclusive player items, plus a Legendary XP Boost to speed up your progress. Considering the fact that a pack of 5,850 Madden Points usually costs a whopping $49.99 / £45.49 on its own (that's without a copy of the game), this is pretty undeniable value.

Very little information has been revealed about this game's PS5 Pro enhancements, but the store page does confirm that it will receive some. I'm personally betting on the usual improved frame rates and increased resolution, but this is just speculation at the time being.