PS5 Slim plates won't work with the PS5 Pro, Sony confirms the mid-gen console will get its own versions "in the future"

Sony has confirmed that PS5 Slim console plates are incompatible with the PS5 Pro.

According to a new statement provided to IGN, the company verified that although PS5 covers won't be attachable to the PS5 Pro, the upcoming mid-generation console will receive its own collection of plates at a later date.

"PS5 console covers are not compatible with PS5 Pro. However, players will be able to swap out different console covers for PS5 Pro when they become available in the future," said a PlayStation representative.

Sony's confirmation came after a user on the PlayStation Reddit shared a post revealing that the PS5 Pro doesn't work with PS5 Slim plates after gaining access to the latest console early.

"I had some Cobalt blue plates so I decided to try them out on the Pro and I can confirm the bottom plates match the slim however the top plates do not match because while they're physically the same size," user 'Zrorro' said alongside a series of images showing the incompatibility.

"The teeth that connect to the system are and slightly different places. So you can't connect the top part. I'm only telling you all this so y'all know and don't bother ordering plates for the slim to use on the Pro."

Although the Redditor only tried Slim plates, Sony has confirmed that all "PS5 console covers" are incompatible, meaning the PS5 Chroma Collection announced in September won't work either.

The PS5 Pro is set to launch on November 7, but if you're looking to secure a console, you can check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.